Main Street’s ‘Arbor’ Restaurant is Seeking a New Head Chef

The Goods from Arbor

Vancouver, BC | The Arbor is now accepting applicants for the role of Head Chef. This position will work closely with the rest of the team to maintain kitchen operations, develop specials, and keep spirits high. We’re looking for a creative, organized and motivating professional with well-rounded experience in menu development, writing recipes, ordering, line and prep cooking, collaborative leadership, hiring and scheduling, and someone who isn’t afraid of spreadsheets!

The successful candidate will have culinary and management experience and a cool, calm sense of urgency while overseeing and maintaining the fast speed of service. Formal culinary training is a definite asset. If you are passionate about food, hungry to dive into the world of vegetarian / vegan cuisine, and naturally collaborative, please e-mail your resume and cover letter in confidence to paul@thearborrestaurant.ca.

Wages are competitive with extended medical benefits, free counselling, staff yoga passes, and gratuities offered. A positive work-life balance is important to us and we do everything we can to nurture those goals. This includes shorter days and a 4.5 day work week! Shifts vary but may include evenings and weekends. Training can begin immediately. Attitude and ego are NOT welcome!

The Arbor is a playful, quick service, two-patio neighbourhood restaurant focused on good times, great drinks and refined indulgences. Our kitchen uses fresh, wild foraged and otherwise real plant-based ingredients to create familiar comfort foods. It is the accessible grab-and-go sister/sequel to the award-winning Acorn Restaurant (located on the same block) with the same uncompromising attentions being paid to quality, detail and deliciousness.