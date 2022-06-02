Strange Fellows Brewing Announces New ‘Helping Hands Project Series’ Beer Release

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing releases ALL & SUNDRY – the 4th beer in our Helping Hands Project Series – just in time for PRIDE month!

“Always look your fellows in the eye when toasting their good health.” – At the heart of what we do, this mantra means that we accept each other no matter our diversity. We like to think of each beer as an opportunity to have a conversation with someone to better understand them and their perspective. This unconventional lager – with its slightly salty character and lime aroma – is the 4th beer in our Helping Hands Series and hopes to help QMUNITY improve queer, trans and two-spirit lives.

ALL & SUNDRY

Salted Black Lime Lager

STYLE Lager

COLOUR Golden

AROMA Citrus / Light Malt

FLAVOUR Subtle brine / Delicate lime

CHARACTER Dry / Bright / Refreshing

A.B.V. 4.5%

PAIRS WITH Guacamole & chips / Birria Tacos / Ceviche / Random acts of kindness

BREWER’S NOTES

Brewed with a crisp lager yeast strain All + Sundry is unique take on a light lager. This salted lime lager is dry, bright and ultra-refreshing. It balances delicate citrus flavors from dried black lime and a soft brininess, making way for a crisp and clean finish.

Available now at Strange Fellows in 4-pack 473ml cans **$4 from every 4-pack will be donated to Qmunity Resource Centre*.

QMUNITY is a non-profit organization based in Vancouver, BC that works to improve queer, trans, and Two-Spirit lives. They provide a safer space for LGBTQ2SAI+ people and their allies to fully self-express while feeling welcome and included. Their building serves as a catalyst for community initiatives and collective strength.

HELPING HANDS PROJECT SERIES

The Helping Hands Project Series is inspired by our desire to help folks in our community by doing what we do best – brewing beer – and donating the profits to a local organization that helps those in need.