Odd Society Spirits Set to Release Maple Rye Whisky in Advance of Father’s Day

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | The maple syrup is flowing — what better time of year for Odd Society Spirits to release their limited-edition Maple Rye Whisky! Available with two weeks to spare for Father’s Day shopping, Odd Society’s Maple Rye can be purchased at the distillery (1725 Powell St., Vancouver) starting Thursday, June 2, and online with Canada-wide shipping as of Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Odd Society Spirits started making maple whisky in 2015 by aging single malt in ex-maple syrup casks that had previously been used to age bourbon. But rye is the quintessential Canadian spirit, so distiller Joel McNichol put new-make 100% BC grown rye spirit in maple syrup casks for this exclusive release and waited almost four years for it to age, then blended in a small amount of maple-smoked single malt to soften the edges. The resulting whisky is robust and spicy, with notes of cassia, dried apricots and toasted marshmallow, with a lingering silky maple finish.

Odd Society’s past expression of maple whisky made with single malt was recently recognized with Gold at the 2022 Canadian Whisky Awards, plus winning Best New Whisky and Best Barrel Finished Whisky. Although their Maple Single Malt is currently sold out, a new batch is expected to be ready for release in November 2022.

Packaged in 375 mL bottles at 46% ABV, Odd Society Maple Rye Whisky will be sold individually for $40 and available for purchase at the distillery (1725 Powell St., Vancouver) with a limit of two bottles per person, and private liquor stores (price may vary) across B.C. starting June 2. Online sales for in-store pickup, local delivery, and Canada-wide shipping start on June 5.