Multiple FOH and BOH Opportunities to Join Upcoming ‘Archer’ Restaurant Now Available

The Goods from Archer

Vancouver, BC | Downtown Vancouver’s newest upcoming restaurant, Archer, is set to launch this summer! Located at 1152 Alberni Street, Archer will take guests on a journey through the coasts and waters of the Pacific Northwest, highlighting the bounty of the region’s talented farmers, fisherfolk, and producers, all while celebrating the diverse cultures and flavours of Canada.

Archer is currently looking for talented individuals to join both their FOH and BOH teams, from restaurant manager and servers, to kitchen staff, and more. To apply, please email your CV to clement@hobellgroup.com.