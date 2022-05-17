Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Multiple FOH and BOH Opportunities to Join Upcoming ‘Archer’ Restaurant Now Available

Portrait

The Goods from Archer

Vancouver, BC | Downtown Vancouver’s newest upcoming restaurant, Archer, is set to launch this summer! Located at 1152 Alberni Street, Archer will take guests on a journey through the coasts and waters of the Pacific Northwest, highlighting the bounty of the region’s talented farmers, fisherfolk, and producers, all while celebrating the diverse cultures and flavours of Canada.

Archer is currently looking for talented individuals to join both their FOH and BOH teams, from restaurant manager and servers, to kitchen staff, and more. To apply, please email your CV to clement@hobellgroup.com.

Archer
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1152 Alberni St. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Multiple FOH and BOH Opportunities to Join Upcoming ‘Archer’ Restaurant Now Available
‘Archer’ Restaurant Now Underway in Downtown Vancouver

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Opening Soon: The Herrick

Five Films Screening at This Year’s DOXA Festival We Want to Watch (Plus One Panel Discussion)

The View From Your Window #263

‘Archer’ Restaurant Now Underway in Downtown Vancouver

A Look Inside The Imminent Cantina 189

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Popular

Opening Soon: Suyo

You Should Know About Mount Pleasant / Fairview’s Japanese Canadian Community

Ignacio Arrieta Does ‘The Dishes’

Opening Soon: The Herrick

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Acclaimed ‘AnnaLena’ Restaurant Seeking Experienced Servers and Bartenders
Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

‘Oh Carolina’ Seeking an Experienced Café Manager/Head Barista to Lead Their Small Team
Opportunity Knocks / South Granville

The Stable House Looking to Add a Junior Cook to Their Small Team
Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits on the Hunt for a Driver / Production Assistant and Administrative Assistant