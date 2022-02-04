Odd Society and The Dessert Club Present ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ Collaboration

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits has teamed up with The Dessert Club once again for another sweet event: A Sunday Kind of Love. Celebrate love of all kinds at this laid back one-day-only event at Odd Society (1725 Powell St.). Whether you’re solo, or with a partner or pal, everyone is invited to indulge in some sweet treats and savoury eats on Sunday, February 13, 2-8pm.

There’ll be top-notch snacks and desserts for you and your loved one(s) to share, along with a variety of fun and flirty cocktail pairings, all priced à la carte. Flavour highlights include: heavenly coconut calamansi cream, rich chocolate and raspberry, and silky cashew cheesecake and strawberry (vegan). Follow @oddsocietyspirits on Instagram and stay tuned for the detailed menu reveal.



Advance tickets are available for $5 through Tock and include a welcome artisanal truffle by The Drunken Chocolatier made with Odd Society’s spirits. Walk-ins are very much welcome, space permitting.