Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society and The Dessert Club Present ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ Collaboration

Portrait

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits has teamed up with The Dessert Club once again for another sweet event: A Sunday Kind of Love. Celebrate love of all kinds at this laid back one-day-only event at Odd Society (1725 Powell St.). Whether you’re solo, or with a partner or pal, everyone is invited to indulge in some sweet treats and savoury eats on Sunday, February 13, 2-8pm.

There’ll be top-notch snacks and desserts for you and your loved one(s) to share, along with a variety of fun and flirty cocktail pairings, all priced à la carte. Flavour highlights include: heavenly coconut calamansi cream, rich chocolate and raspberry, and silky cashew cheesecake and strawberry (vegan). Follow @oddsocietyspirits on Instagram and stay tuned for the detailed menu reveal.

Advance tickets are available for $5 through Tock and include a welcome artisanal truffle by The Drunken Chocolatier made with Odd Society’s spirits. Walk-ins are very much welcome, space permitting.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Odd Society and The Dessert Club Present ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ Collaboration
Raise a Toast to Your Sweetheart with Odd Society’s Limited Port-Barrel-Aged Spirits

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

9 Places
Picking Grapes / Chinatown

Picking Grapes with Claudia Fandino

In this edition, Claudia Fandino, GM & Beverage Director at Barbara restaurant in Chinatown, shines a light on her favourite local wine producers...

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Sign Up Now for One of Slice of Life’s ‘Skateboard Making 101’ Workshops

Hook yourself up with a sweet new one-of-a-kind skateboard for the spring - and some new skills - by registering for one of three available dates, February to April.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Cozy Up With This Holiday Inspired ‘Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme’ Cocktail Before It’s Gone

It's currently on the menu at the Chickadee Room and makes for a lovely sipper on these cold December evenings.

Vancouverites / East Vancouver

From Forbidden Fires to Making Magick: Seven Questions with “The Wax Witch”, Portia Pascuzzo

A brief interview with the founder of The Wax Witch Candle Co. - a new line of locally made soy candles infused with bewitching fragrances, as well as other magick-al properties...

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / East Vancouver

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had a Massive Floating Housing Project at the Port

Imagine a colourful, mixed-used, housing complex like Amsterdam's Silodam floating at the foot of Victoria Drive.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Take A Look At The ‘Casuarina Nights’ Menu At Nancy Go Yaya.

You know her as Nancy Go Yaya during the day, but beginning this weekend, the bright and lively Singaporean cafe reveals her sultry 'evening' side.

Popular

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 18

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

9 Places
Picking Grapes / Chinatown

Picking Grapes with Claudia Fandino

In this edition, Claudia Fandino, GM & Beverage Director at Barbara restaurant in Chinatown, shines a light on her favourite local wine producers...

You Should Know / Mt. Pleasant

How to Familiarize Yourself with Mount Pleasant’s Rich and Little Known History, On Foot

Christine Hagemoen shares a sampling of the many stories haunting this Vancouver neighbourhood, included in her newly published walking guide.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Previous
Shop Lineage Ceramics In-Person at Their Temporary Retail Location, Feb. 5-14
Next
Como? Tapería Seeking an Experienced Server

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Shop Lineage Ceramics In-Person at Their Temporary Retail Location, Feb. 5-14

Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Writes Recipes for True Romance This Valentine’s Day

Community News / Kitsilano

Fall in Love with Fable Kitchen’s Three-Course Valentine’s Day Menu

Community News / Main Street

Fable Diner Shares Cinema Inspired Menu, in Honour of ‘Love Day’