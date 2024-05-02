Get Festive with Vessel Liquor’s Mexican-Inspired May Picks

The Goods from Vessel Liquor

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria’s hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them. Our locally-owned, independent company was built around supporting authentic products and producers, from our BC backyard and from around the globe.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria (five times!), Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community. In 2022 we greatly expanded the footprint of our store, allowing for hundreds more listings. And in 2023, we expanded provincially, with an extensive new website and online store, allowing customers from across BC to shop Vessel from home.

We’re taking some serious Cinco de Mayo inspiration for our May picks:

MADE IN BC

La Cerveceria Astilleros Salted Lime Margarita, North Vancouver. ($17.99 / 4 x 355ml)

From a sunny little slice of Mexico in North Van, this convenient pocket-sized sparkling margarita is crafted with organic agave, lime, Jalisco tequila, and sea salt. And at only 6.9% ABV, you can fill your pockets. Find it online.

SMALL LOT MEZCAL

Alipus Espadín Santa Ana del Rio Mezcal, Oaxaca, Mexico. ($99.99)

This small batch (1100 bottles) mezcal artesanal was made by mezcalero Hernandez Melchor in the small community of Santa Ana, Oaxaca. After the Angustifolia agave was cooked in an underground stone oven, it was native fermented and distilled in copper stills. Amply mineral, with charred grass, smoked earth, and vanilla pod, this is a layered, complexed, and contemplative spirit. Find it online.

WHEN YOU CAN’T DECIDE

Field House Brewing Salted Lime Mexican Lager, Abbotsford, BC. ($4.49 / 473ml)

Cocktail, or beer? When thirsty, who has time for such decisions?! The folks at Field House have come up with a Mexican lager made more crushable with the addition of juiced lime and Vancouver Island sea salt. Crisp, acidic, salty, lager – yum! Find it online.

FROM THE ALBARIÑO MASTER

Zarate Albariño 2022, Val do Salnés, Rías Baixas, Spain. ($39.99)

Founded in 1707, the family owned Zarate estate is located in Rías Baixas’ lauded Val do Salinas subregion. Their sloping, weathered granite vineyards are translated via Albariño, a grape intrinsically associated with the estate. Seventh generation family member, Eulogio Pomares, runs this historic bodega today, farming biodynamically. The Zarate Albariño 2022 comes from 30-year-old vines, fermented native, and with three months on the lees in stainless. Super buzzy, lit from within with a vibrato granitic grip, enlivening grapefruit, lemon, white peach, with a crunchy Asian pear acidity and lingering stony lift. Benchmark. Find it online.