The La Taqueria “Margarita Marathon” Kicks Off Friday, May 3rd!

The Goods from La Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | Join La Taqueria for a Cinco de Mayo Margarita Marathon, from May 3rd to the 5th, at our Brentwood Mall, Yukon and W Hastings locations!

In honour of this year’s upcoming Cinco de Mayo celebration, we are extending our festivities into an exciting three-day-long event. Beginning on Friday, May 3rd and running through Sunday, May 5th, 2024, we will be offering $9 specials on three of our most popular margaritas (2oz): jalapeño, mango, and pineapple flavours. This event is our way of saying “thank you” to the community for their continued support, and to help contribute to the vibrant and diverse culture of our city.

La Taqueria (Brentwood Mall)
Burnaby
4580 Brentwood Blvd., Unit 1210
MAP
La Taqueria (Yukon St.)
West Side
2450 Yukon St.
MAP
La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop
Gastown
322 W Hastings St.
MAP

