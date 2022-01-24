Community News / Kitsilano

Sign Up for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Online Indigo Dye Demo’ Now

Portrait

The Goods from the Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Join Rita Kompst, Musqueam Artist and Zoe McDonell, Natural Dye Expert, for an Indigo dye workshop where we will briefly discuss the history of Indigo while dyeing! Each participant can pick up their dye sample card after the workshop.

We will explore the incredible history of Indigo while participants learn how to set up an indigo vat, as well as techniques on dyeing their own animal and plant fibers. Learn how you can zero in on the perfect shade of blue and how indigo can be used for many more colours.

Online Indigo Dye Demo (Tickets & Learn more)

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (PT)
Platform: Zoom (Information about how to connect will be sent to participants prior to the event through Eventbrite)
Tickets: $25 for non-members, $20 for MOV members, $15 Indigenous Peoples

*Kits at the Granville Island location are limited but available for pre-purchase online. Kits can be shipped to either the Granville location for pick up or directly to you.

Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 | 604-736-4431 | WEBSITE
Sign Up for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Online Indigo Dye Demo’ Now
FROM THE COLLECTION // The WWII Era Produced Guide to a Potentially Victorious Future

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The WWII Era Produced Guide to a Potentially Victorious Future

Viviane Gosselin, Director of Collections and Exhibitions at the Museum of Vancouver, selects a historic publication that is still relevant several eras later...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Cinematic Relic Serving as an Important Personal Reminder

Dustin Clark, Visitor Experience Lead and Digital Content Specialist at the Museum of Vancouver, highlights a piece of early American-made filmic technology...

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Kitsilano

Picking Grapes with Melanie Gravel

The seasoned local Wine Director (Nicli, Origo Club, Bishop's) and current General Manager at Delara Restaurant fields our list of wine-related questions...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Slicing Through the Past with One Exceptional Kitchen Tool

Chef Tojo, of Vancouver's highly lauded Japanese fine dining institution, Tojo's Restaurant, shares his most special and memorable kitchen tool...

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi, veteran of acclaimed restaurants Farmer’s Apprentice and L’Abattoir, launches his dream this Wednesday.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Proof of Past, Captured by a Local Street Photography Icon

The MOV's Visitor Experience Lead, Erika Saul, selects a street photo with a thread connecting to her own family history...

Popular

Community News / Chinatown

Irish Heather Shebeen Announces New “It Takes a Village” Nights in Support of Hospitality Staff

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

This cozy, unpretentious Saskatchewan-themed Gastown tavern was a beer- and bourbon-lovers' living room, with a food menu that could have been featured entirely in Scout's 'Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver'.

6 Places
Heads Up

WHAT’S ON NOW // Six Art Exhibitions and Public Installations to See Right Now

Kristin Lim shares her selection of not-to-miss exhibitions and local art installations currently on view in and around Vancouver.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches the Ultimate Sweet and Savoury Lunar New Year Collection

You Should Know / Burnaby

Groundbreaking Eleanor Collins, The City’s ‘First Lady Of Jazz’

Previous
Tickets Now Available for ‘Aw, Shucks!’ Valentine’s Day LunchLAB Fundraiser
Next
Experience a Taste of India with The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Strathcona

VVs Tapas Lounge Shares Special 5-Course Valentine’s Weekend Menu

Community News / Kitsilano

‘The Lazy Gourmet’ Launches New Valentine’s Day Dinner Kits

Community News / Downtown

Aburi To-Go’s ‘Gyoza Bar’ to Expand into Fast-Casual Take-Out and Delivery Restaurant

Community News / East Vancouver

Experience a Taste of India with The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee