Sign Up for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Online Indigo Dye Demo’ Now

The Goods from the Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Join Rita Kompst, Musqueam Artist and Zoe McDonell, Natural Dye Expert, for an Indigo dye workshop where we will briefly discuss the history of Indigo while dyeing! Each participant can pick up their dye sample card after the workshop.

We will explore the incredible history of Indigo while participants learn how to set up an indigo vat, as well as techniques on dyeing their own animal and plant fibers. Learn how you can zero in on the perfect shade of blue and how indigo can be used for many more colours.

Online Indigo Dye Demo (Tickets & Learn more)

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (PT)

Platform: Zoom (Information about how to connect will be sent to participants prior to the event through Eventbrite)

Tickets: $25 for non-members, $20 for MOV members, $15 Indigenous Peoples

*Kits at the Granville Island location are limited but available for pre-purchase online. Kits can be shipped to either the Granville location for pick up or directly to you.