Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Offer Holiday and New Year's Features

The Goods from Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Vancouver, BC | Cibo Trattoria offers guests holiday dining plans with Christmas Features and a New Year’s Eve Menu. Celebrate the Holiday season at Cibo Trattoria and then toast to the New Year and enjoy special multicourse New Year’s Eve dinner menu and exclusive Holiday themed cocktails from Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar.

Cibo Trattoria will be offering an exclusive Christmas Features from December 22 to 26 featuring a lovely Sage and Rosemary Scented Roulade and a Sticky Chocolate Toffee to finish, prepared by Executive Chef Jesse Zuber.

The festivities don’t end there; come New Year’s Eve, diners can enjoy a multicourse menu featuring Black Tie Scallops, Dungeness Crab Ravioli, Duo of Duck and Warm Chocolate Fondant. This is an A La Carte menu with the availability of being a set menu for $110 per person, including a glass of bubbles.

Holiday Hours:
Christmas Eve: Closing at 9pm
Christmas Day: 12 to 8pm
*Cibo Trattoria will be offering the ‘All Day’ Menu all day along with the Christmas feature.

Lunch is Back
Cibo Trattoria has re-opened Lunch dining hours and is now services 11:30am to 2pm, daily.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-602-9570 or booking online.


What better place to clink festive glasses than Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar? New Year’s Eve cocktails are being served up at Uva and there are three fabulous creations guests can choose from.

Black Tie Affair (2oz) $17
woodford double oaked, laphroaig quarter cask, demara sugar and creme de mure

All that Glitters is Gold (2oz) $17
stregga, lemon juice, raw cane syrup, bottega prosecco, gold glitter bomb, lemon citric sugar

End with a Bang (2oz) $17
tanqueray no.10, st. germain, grapefruit, egg white, citric and rosemary syrup, sezchaun pepper, thyme garnish

Holiday Hours:
Christmas Eve: Closing at 9pm
Christmas Day: 12 to 8pm

Cibo Trattoria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-602-9570 | WEBSITE
Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-632-9560 | WEBSITE
The Uva and Ancora Crews Craft Creepy Cocktails this Halloween

