Brunch Returns to Fable Diner, Seven Days a Week, Beginning Nov. 13

The Goods from Fable Diner

Vancouver, BC | Great news – Brunch is back at Fable Kitchen, available Monday to Friday from 9AM to 2PM, and introducing Prohibition Brunches on the weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from 9AM to 2PM, starting November 13th!

Prohibition Brunch is $25 per person and it includes:

· Choice of coffee or tea

· Choice of beverage – large OJ, GF juice, any mocktail, caesar, cocktails, beer, mimosa and smoothie

· Choice of entree from the menu or choose from featured benny / chef’s feature

· Fresh baked scone or muffin

· Cookie or treat of the day

The new brunch menu includes Fable Kitchen classics like Fable Scrambler, served in a mason jar, scrambled eggs with parm foam, toasted challah and breakfast potatoes. Also, Fable Diner Favourites like Mount Pleasant Vegan Bowl with cauliflower, mushrooms, tomato, kale, miso dressing and pickled red onions.

Reservations are highly recommended.