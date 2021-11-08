Community News / Main Street

Brunch Returns to Fable Diner, Seven Days a Week, Beginning Nov. 13

Portrait

The Goods from Fable Diner

Vancouver, BC | Great news – Brunch is back at Fable Kitchen, available Monday to Friday from 9AM to 2PM, and introducing Prohibition Brunches on the weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from 9AM to 2PM, starting November 13th!

Prohibition Brunch is $25 per person and it includes:
· Choice of coffee or tea
· Choice of beverage – large OJ, GF juice, any mocktail, caesar, cocktails, beer, mimosa and smoothie
· Choice of entree from the menu or choose from featured benny / chef’s feature
· Fresh baked scone or muffin
· Cookie or treat of the day

The new brunch menu includes Fable Kitchen classics like Fable Scrambler, served in a mason jar, scrambled eggs with parm foam, toasted challah and breakfast potatoes. Also, Fable Diner Favourites like Mount Pleasant Vegan Bowl with cauliflower, mushrooms, tomato, kale, miso dressing and pickled red onions.

Reservations are highly recommended.

Fable Diner
Neighbourhood: Main Street
151 E. Broadway | 604-563-3463 | WEBSITE
Brunch Returns to Fable Diner, Seven Days a Week, Beginning Nov. 13
Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

Meet our new favourite t-shirt, designed by the local record label in conjunction with Open Ferment Natural Wine Fair's first event.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

A fun and informative interview with the owner of Main Street's highly acclaimed vegetarian restaurants, Acorn and The Arbor.

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’

It's been five years since they first broke ground on The Acorn's casual cousin. Take a look inside its messy beginnings.

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

How To Cook Vancouver / Main Street

We Tried to Make Trafiq’s Decadent ‘Chunky Monkey’ at Home

Though easy enough, this recipe does require some forethought due to the lengthy chill time before and after baking.

Popular

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Heads Up / Squamish

Squamish’s Refresh Market Returns for a Special Ten Year Anniversary Edition This Weekend

Plan on hitting the road to Squamish this weekend for a special three-day-long birthday market, featuring 65 local vendors, Nov. 12-14th.

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

A Sneak Peek Of What You’ll Find On The Menu At Kin Kao Song

While we didn't stay long enough to work our way through the full menu, we tasted enough to know we are heading back as soon as we can to finish the job. So far, standout dishes include...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Award-Winning Chef Mark Perrier Joins Kitchen Table Restaurants, Teases with Special ‘Fai Tu’ Menu

Community News / Yaletown

Minami Introduces New Signature Multi-Course Menus for the Changing Seasons

Community News / Commercial Drive

The Bench Reveals New ‘Fall Grain Bag: Beers + Baked Goods’ Subscription Box

Community News

Lamb to Ewe Announces New Product Range, Now Delivering Grass Fed Beef To Your Front Door