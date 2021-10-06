Celebrate Thanksgiving With All the Trimmings, at Bacchus

The Goods from Bacchus
Vancouver, BC | This Thanksgiving, enjoy a multi-course Thanksgiving menu at Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street). Executive chef Montgomery Lau has prepared a delectable four-course table d’hôte turkey dinner with all the traditional trimmings. The evening also features live piano entertainment.
The menu is available Saturday, October 9th to Monday, October 11th. Dinner reservations can be made online atwww.wedgewoodhotel.com or by calling 604-689-7777.
Canadian Thanksgiving Menu at Bacchus
$89++ per person, wine pairings for $44 per person, $45 per child aged 12 and under
Amuse Bouche
Chef’s Seasonal Creation
Roasted Mushroom Velouté
Kennebec Potato Crouton, Truffle Oil, Chives
Baby Gem Wedge Salad with House Made Ranch Dressing
Crispy Prosciutto & Brioche Crouton Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Sunflower Sprouts
Slow Roasted Turkey Breast with Crispy Skin Crumble
Confit Turkey Terrine, Sage Stuffing, Fork Mash Butternut Squash, Roasted Brussels, Crushed Cranberries, Turkey Jus
Spiced Pumpkin Pie
Nutmeg Rum Anglaise, Brown Sugar Ice Cream, Cinnamon Tuile
For more information about Bacchus, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.
There are 0 comments