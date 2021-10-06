Community News / Downtown

Celebrate Thanksgiving With All the Trimmings, at Bacchus

Portrait

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | This Thanksgiving, enjoy a multi-course Thanksgiving menu at Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street). Executive chef Montgomery Lau has prepared a delectable four-course table d’hôte turkey dinner with all the traditional trimmings. The evening also features live piano entertainment.

The menu is available Saturday, October 9th to Monday, October 11th. Dinner reservations can be made online atwww.wedgewoodhotel.com or by calling 604-689-7777.

Canadian Thanksgiving Menu at Bacchus
$89++ per person, wine pairings for $44 per person, $45 per child aged 12 and under

Amuse Bouche
Chef’s Seasonal Creation

Roasted Mushroom Velouté
Kennebec Potato Crouton, Truffle Oil, Chives

Baby Gem Wedge Salad with House Made Ranch Dressing
Crispy Prosciutto & Brioche Crouton Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Sunflower Sprouts

Slow Roasted Turkey Breast with Crispy Skin Crumble
Confit Turkey Terrine, Sage Stuffing, Fork Mash Butternut Squash, Roasted Brussels, Crushed Cranberries, Turkey Jus

Spiced Pumpkin Pie
Nutmeg Rum Anglaise, Brown Sugar Ice Cream, Cinnamon Tuile

For more information about Bacchus, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.

Bacchus
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Hornby St. | 604-608-5319 | WEBSITE
Celebrate Thanksgiving With All the Trimmings, at Bacchus
Bacchus Announces Return of Afternoon Tea Services on Weekends

There are 0 comments

Downtown

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

August's calendar of in-theatre films is loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre's cozy, air-conditioned theatres.

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #259

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Gently Spiced Spaghetti Vongole at Nightingale

This simple, classic Italian comfort dish sees a tiny but impactful upgrade in its recipe at Chef David Hawksworth's Nightingale.

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Popular

43 Places
Community News

Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

22 Places
Further Afield Trips / The Okanagan

Tripping Further Afield in Naramata with Ned Bell and Kate Colley

The proprietors of the historic Naramata Inn turn us on to the area's best spots for getting a truly local eating, drinking and adventuring experience...

17 Places
Heads Up

Ten Films We Absolutely Need to See at This Year’s VIFF

VIFF is celebrating it's 40th birthday this year by inviting film-lovers back into theatres, as well as online via VIFF Connect.

Previous
Wine Vikings Wine Club Gives a ‘Supplier Shout Out’ to Matthew Morgenstern
Next
COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Kick Off Our Weekends With a Stack of Smiling Carbs

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Kit from Collective Goods

Community News / Downtown

Wine Vikings Wine Club Gives a ‘Supplier Shout Out’ to Matthew Morgenstern

Community News / Victoria

The Courtney Room Celebrates Local with Island Eats Dinner, Oct. 24

Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Coffee Announces New Makers Market Series