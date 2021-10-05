Fall for Pumpkin Pie and Other Autumn Bakery Classics from ‘The Bench’

The Goods from The Bench Bakehouse

Vancouver, BC | From freshly baked Pumpkin Pies to classic Apple Almond Tarts, the pastry case at The Bench Bakehouse is bursting with tradition and fall decadence. Naturally leavened breads, incredible viennoiseries and seasonal favourites line the walls of the open bakery. Seasonal highlights include: whole Pumpkin Pies, Apple Almond Tarts and frozen Bake-At-Home Tart Shells to make dessert prep a little bit easier. Thanksgiving pre-orders are encouraged and can be made online at thebenchbakehouse.com/order-online.

The Bench Fall Bakery Classics:

Pumpkin Pie

The Bench Bakehouse traditional pumpkin pie has a buttery flaky crust and smooth pumpkin filling. The Bench’s pumpkin pies are available to purchase in two sizes: small (serves six), $40; and large (serves eight), $50.

Apple Almond Tart

This deep dish tart is filled with classic almond frangipane and fresh local apples, then topped with a crunchy almond crust. Apple Almond Tart (serves six-eight), $40.

Bake-At-Home Tart Shell

The Bench’s signature flaky pie dough is shaped and ready for your favourite recipe and creative ideas. Prepared in a foil plate and ready for the oven, it’s perfect for small pumpkin, pecan and fruit pies and even savoury creations like quiche. Bake-At-Home Tart Shell (serves six), $6.

Available to preorder online now at thebenchbakehouse.com/order-online for pickup Thursday, October 7 through Sunday, October 10 at The Bench Bakehouse (1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver). A limited amount of pies will be available for walk-ins and The Bench is closed Monday, October 11.