Terrace Dining Returns to Mission Hill Family Estate on May 11th

The Goods from Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

West Kelowna, BC | Kicking off Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 11, the reopening of Mission Hill Family Estate’s outdoor Terrace restaurant promises extraordinary new wine and food experiences for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. This year, a new vintage of the 2022 Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon in the Terrace Series will be poured exclusively for guests dining at the Terrace, along with the 2021 Pinot Noir in this portfolio.

An updated menu format at dinner allows guests to add additional dishes. “This is an exciting evolution that gives our guests more selection and the ability to customize their dining experience,” says Executive Chef Patrick Gayler.

At dinner, a four-course fixed menu highlighting local ingredients foraged from the Okanagan Valley is paired with wines for $150 per person. Last year’s bumper crop of stone fruit translates into one of the special optional additions: Grass Root Dairies’ fresh cheese served with varietal garden sea buckthorn and apricot along with Estate-grown basil and Salt Spring olive oil.

Other starter-bite options that will change throughout the season reflecting the best of Okanagan bounty range from seasonal crudité or Estate-made charcuterie, to heartier crab croquettes or seared hand cut tenderloin on toasted milk bun. Sides include roasted mushrooms in fermented garlic, mixed organic beets tossed with arugula and fresh mint, or pommes frites.

Similarly, at lunch, a two-course customizable menu paired with the winery’s finest wines offers an appetizer and entrée for $70 per person, with other dishes for the table, enhancements and dessert options available to satisfy the tastes of any discerning diner.

For mid-afternoon visitors to the Terrace, a Lounge Menu offers small bites and desserts with wine pairings (from $12 to $42 per person). Choose from Estate-made charcuterie and BC artisan cheese with house made relish and condiments, grilled bread and crackers, or crispy pommes frites in toasted garden herbs, with confit garlic aioli, paired with 2022 Terroir Collection Border Vista Rosé.

For an elevated experience, guests can choose to upgrade their wine pairings to the Legacy portfolio, with the option to add a “Signature Finish” that includes a special splash of 2019 Oculus paired with 16-month aged Beaufort cheese sourced from Grass Root Dairies in Salmon Arm ($40 add-on).

For additional details, chef biographies and information on group bookings, visit missionhillwinery.com/restaurant. Reservations for lunch or dinner can be made on OpenTable and are highly recommended.