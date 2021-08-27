Community News / Downtown

Aburi Restaurants to Open Second 'Aburi To-Go' Location Inside Gyoza Bar

Vancouver, BC | Aburi Restaurants Canada is gearing up to open its second “grocerant” concept store on September 1, 2021 in downtown Vancouver. Aburi To-Go Downtown (622 West Pender Street), located inside Gyoza Bar’s front entrance, will feature many of Aburi To-Go Yaletown’s popular house-made grocery items and select sushi, with a larger focus on grab-N-go bentos, Japanese sandwiches, gyoza, and ramen.

“Gyoza Bar is located in the hub of Vancouver’s financial district, surrounded by offices and international schools, making it an ideal place for our second Aburi To-Go,” explains Dean Harrison, spokesperson for Aburi Restaurants Canada. “The dine-in and shopping hybrid experience gives our guests choice and options. For example, if you enjoyed our popular shrimp gyoza for lunch, you can immediately take home a frozen pack to make yourself.”

Gyoza Bar will continue to offer dine-in at the restaurant, take-out, and delivery. Aburi To-Go Downtown items will also be available for delivery via UberEats in a couple of weeks, following the launch. Regular customers will receive immediate perks through a special loyalty program.

The expanded grab-N-go selection is all made in-house daily and conveniently packaged. These include Japanese bentos, such as pork katsu, ebi fry, unagi, and chicken hamburg; sandos, Japanese-style sandwiches, such as pork katsu and tamago; selection of onigiri such as spicy tuna, shiitake ginger, vegan shiso-sesame, and spicy miso salmon; ramen, such as pork tonkotsu and chicken miso; gyoza; and shake ramen salad, such as tofu, vegan marukatsu, and pork char siu.

Shoppers can fill their pantry with a host of house-made condiments, such as Spicy Miso Sauce and Akadama Chili Paste, as well as stock their fridge with chef-made ramen soups and curry sauces.

Other notable items include frozen meal kits, frozen meats and seafood, Japanese imported beverages, as well as pastries and desserts, such as Aburi pastry chef Nikki Tam’s popular cookie dough and ice cream. There will be an extensive collection of Japanese alcohol-forward beverages, such as hard-to-find sakes and craft beer.

Aburi To-Go officially opens on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. For hours of operation and more information, please visit www.aburitogo.com and @aburi2go on Instagram.

About Aburi To-Go | Aburi To-Go is an elevated lifestyle grocery concept by Aburi Restaurants Canada, trailblazers in modern Japanese cuisine. A premier destination for consumers looking to enjoy fresh, authentic, and the most delicious Japanese meal and snack options available in one convenient location.

Shoppers can find finish-at-home meal kits, ready-to-eat bento and bowls, savoury Souzai Shojin appetizers, house-made delectable Japanese desserts and pastries, exclusive cooking sauces, imported snacks, and soon, Japanese plateware. Look for its team of product specialists to provide the highest level of sincere, warm service to enhance the shopping experience.

About Aburi Restaurants Canada Ltd. | “I don’t just want a business. I want to create a culture and a community.” – Seigo Nakamura.

Seigo Nakamura, owner of the Tora Corporation in Japan, is the visionary behind Aburi Restaurants’ Miku, Miku Toronto, Minami, Gyoza Bar, TORA, Hana, and Minami Toronto. His unique concepts and business strategies have led to the creation and spread of Aburi style cuisine across Canada. A trendsetter in all aspects, Seigo is never satisfied with settling for the norm. His unique twist on Aburi cuisine was created over a decade ago by innovating the idea of traditional Japanese flame-searing with the decadent and creamy sauces of French cuisine. Driven by this unconventional concept, Seigo introduces this fresh and addictive Aburi cuisine to the world.

Seigo also promotes the unique company philosophy of ‘Ningenmi.’ Literally translated as ‘the human flavour,’ Ningenmi is a Japanese term used to refer to a person with outstanding human qualities: sincerity, thoughtfulness, and passion. Seigo is a strong advocate of spreading ningenmi to his team, promoting a positive team dynamic within his restaurants.

Gyoza Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
622 West Pender St. | 604-336-5563 | WEBSITE
Aburi Restaurants Announce Father's Day Specials from Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar

