Registration for MOV’s ‘Coast Salish Wool Weaving Workshop’ Now Open

The Goods from Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Join acclaimed weavers Chief Janice George and Willard ‘Buddy’ Joseph for an in-depth course on the cultural significance and traditional methods of Salish wool weaving. Participants will learn the twill and the twine techniques of Salish wool weaving and create an embellished pendant. A presentation on history of Salish Weaving is included.

Spaces are limited. Register early.

Workshop ticket includes FREE admission to our feature exhibitions That Which Sustains Us, A Seat at the Table, Neon Vancouver Ugly Vancouver, and c̓əsnaʔəm, the city before the city. Consider arriving early with your event ticket to view exhibits!

Title: Coast Salish Wool Weaving Workshop

Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Time: 10:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Museum of Vancouver

Tickets: $120 General Admission, $110 MOV Members, $100 Indigenous peoples*

(*Please call 604-736-4431 during MOV business hours to obtain a discount code if you are an MOV Member or Indigenous. A service fee and GST is also applied to ticket sales. Please note that this price point is based on covering the artist’s fee and materials.)