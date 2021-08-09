New Summer Treats Burst With Freshness and Flavour at Hawksworth

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | We are excited to have launched our brand new summer menu celebrating seasonal produce and popping with fresh, bright flavours! Join us in our elegant dining room, pull up a stool at the bar, or dine al fresco on the Hawksworth patio and devour our new seafood platter for two served with oysters & caviar, sidestripe shrimp cocktail, local Dungeness crab and geoduck. For a true taste of summer freshness, delve into our new watermelon salad with perfectly ripe tomatoes and exotic passion fruit sorbet. Moving onto mains and an ode to the talents of our expert kitchen brigade, you have to try our new halibut dish that’s served with Manila clams and snap peas. The fish is slowly poached and relished with a silky velouté that’ll be sure to leave you craving more!

Don’t forget that you have a chance to win a tasting menu for two and a bottle of celebratory H’s Brut at Hawksworth Restaurant! Follow us on Instagram to find out more and enter before the giveaway deadline on September 7th!