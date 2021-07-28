Memphis Blues BBQ Announces Return of ‘Whole Hog Night’ and 20th Anniversary

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | Our WHOLE HOG NIGHT is back! Every last Wednesday of the month, we will celebrate with a whole hog to feed you and your family. Reservations are required as this is a popular gig! Each whole hog night will be a different theme; libations and sides will be tailored to the chosen theme, so keep an eye out on our social media what it will be. For 20 years, we have been smoking a whole hog and we cannot wait to host this event again. If you have missed out on a seat this time, book for our August hog on Wednesday 25th!



It seems like only yesterday Memphis Blues arrived on the block, but after many mouths fed with some delicious BBQ – the famous smokehouse is 20! In 2001, George and Park opened their doors to those who came hungry. Serving authentic, southern BBQ, Memphis Blues remains at the top in Vancouver for a BBQ smokehouse. Many have grown up with Memphis Blues; those who were children are now bringing in their children! A staple in Vancouver, Memphis Blues celebrates their 20th anniversary on the 26th August. Stay tuned at @memphisbluesbbq to see up and coming details – there will be giveaways and celebrations all round!