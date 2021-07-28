Community News / Commercial Drive

Memphis Blues BBQ Announces Return of ‘Whole Hog Night’ and 20th Anniversary

Portrait

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | Our WHOLE HOG NIGHT is back! Every last Wednesday of the month, we will celebrate with a whole hog to feed you and your family. Reservations are required as this is a popular gig! Each whole hog night will be a different theme; libations and sides will be tailored to the chosen theme, so keep an eye out on our social media what it will be. For 20 years, we have been smoking a whole hog and we cannot wait to host this event again. If you have missed out on a seat this time, book for our August hog on Wednesday 25th!


It seems like only yesterday Memphis Blues arrived on the block, but after many mouths fed with some delicious BBQ – the famous smokehouse is 20! In 2001, George and Park opened their doors to those who came hungry. Serving authentic, southern BBQ, Memphis Blues remains at the top in Vancouver for a BBQ smokehouse. Many have grown up with Memphis Blues; those who were children are now bringing in their children! A staple in Vancouver, Memphis Blues celebrates their 20th anniversary on the 26th August. Stay tuned at @memphisbluesbbq to see up and coming details – there will be giveaways and celebrations all round!

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE
Memphis Blues BBQ Announces Return of ‘Whole Hog Night’ and 20th Anniversary
Memphis Blues BBQ on The Drive Announces New ‘Papa Pack’ for Father’s Day

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These Delicious Chocolate Cookies on Commercial Drive

We're usually down for their little cream-filled doughnut rounds but these cookies are just the right thing on a cloudy day.

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Hot Mexican Chocolate Cream-Filled Pastry on Commercial Drive

The thing is positively loaded with the stuff (really the volume of a cream puff), thus warming the palate without mercy.

Vancouverites / Commercial Drive

INTERVIEW // Livia’s Bakery Manager, Sabine Thorson, on Living Life Covered in Flour

As the flour was settling on a busy week of Valentine's Day prep, Thorson found a bit of time to talk with us about life and work.

Popular

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

You Need To Try This

You Need to Try a GTO Burger, Vancouver’s Best of the ‘Smashburger’ Style

A double cheeseburger is certainly big deal, but this one is prepared in a different way than most Vancouverites are used to...

9 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the co-owner of Dachi and Ugly Dumpling details her best day of eating and drinking around Vancouver...

Tea and Two Slices

On the Trouble With Bloodsucking Vampires and Strangers Asking for Help

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr learns of burning jet fuel fatalities being a part of life.

You Should Know / East Vancouver

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

Previous
‘Chupito’ Outdoor Cocktail and Snack Bar Now Hiring for Multiple FOH Positions
Next
Assistant Manager Sought for Ask for Luigi’s Close-Knit Restaurant Team

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Fraserhood

‘Oh Carolina’ to Host Sausage & Rosé Party With Kurtis Kolt on Sunday, August 1st

Community News

Through August, Seek Out This Versatile and Sustainably Caught Pacific Seafood

Community News / Main Street

Lil Bird Sandwich Co. Returns to Its Sidewalk Perch for Summer

Community News / Strathcona

VV Tapas Lounge Launches Exclusive New Olive Oil, Now Available for Purchase