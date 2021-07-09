Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Hundy’ to Suspend Evening Operations, ‘Their There’ Hours Extended

Portrait

The Goods from Hundy and Their There

Vancouver, BC | This Sunday will be the last chance for Hundy burgers in the evening at the current location on West 4th ave. The team shares this not as a goodbye but see you (very) soon!

Hundy was originally opened inside Their there as a ‘concept Hundy’. The plan was always to get Hundy its own brick and mortar location when the time was right.

Fast forward 2.5 years later, the success of both businesses in the same space has limited our opportunities to grow the brands. With this in mind we have decided to focus on our day time operations at Their There.

This decision will allow Their There to extend their service of sandwiches (yes, this means fried chicken and breakfast sandwiches), coffee and doughnuts into the evening with a continued emphasis on their natural wine bar program.

The full daytime menu will still be available at Their There Tuesday – Sunday.

Thank you to everyone for all your support. Hundy will be back in full force soon. Keep it One Hundy.

Hundy
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
Kitsilano’s ‘Hundy’ to Suspend Evening Operations, ‘Their There’ Hours Extended
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Vij’s, Annalena, Their There, Hundy and Red Wagon
Their There
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
Kitsilano’s ‘Hundy’ to Suspend Evening Operations, ‘Their There’ Hours Extended
Kitsilano’s Their There and Hundy on Lookout for Front of House Manager

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Heads Up / Kitsilano

New Exhibit ‘That Which Sustains Us’ Opens This Week at the Museum of Vancouver

This new installation will help us understand how different peoples have interacted with Greater Vancouver's natural environment.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Perfectly Composed ‘Cobb Salad’ at Kitsilano’s Bel Café

The classic is a harmonious thing of grilled chicken, lettuce, chewy bacon, tomato, boiled egg, corn, blue cheese and avocado.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

It's too much to ask of a biscuit to contain such a load and maintain any structural integrity, so embrace the mess.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Sign Up Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s Artist-Led Natural Dye Workshop

The virtual workshop will focus on two simple at-home processes, including the 'Hapazome' technique of flower and plant pounding.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

The new 60 seater from chef Bardia Ilbeiggi (formerly of Farmer's Apprentice, L'Abattoir) will focus on "humble Persian food."

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Excavated Pieces of BC’s Indigenous History

The Museum of Vancouver's Jasmine Wilson explains how one particular collection connects her to her own personal history.

Popular

Field Trip / Bowen Island

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

The new Japanese-inspired getaway on Bowen Island is made up of three cabins and a bath house surrounded by forest.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Waterfront Weirdo Once Lauded as Canada’s Best New Restaurant

With its bucket seats and spinning wine machine, Harry Kambolis' Nu Restaurant was a little ahead of its time.

Intelligence Briefs

On Suddenly Taking More Tables and Toiling Away in Potentially Lethal Temperatures

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds another chef being a jerk and the labour shortage grinding on.

Drinker

Scottish Comedian Does Spot-On Imitation of Distillery Tour Guide

Eleanor Morton impersonates a distillery tour guide whose enthusiasm for the product is pretty low key.

Opening Soon / False Creek

Take a Look Inside Alimentaria Mexicana, Opening Soon on Granville Island

Ernesto Gomez's new Mexican restaurant concept is almost ready to go in the old Edible Canada location.

Previous
On Licking Statue Boots and Real Estate Developers Frothing at the Mouth
Next
FROM THE COLLECTION // An Artistic Homage to Our Chinese and Indigenous Histories

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Cafe’s Tailgate BBQ Event Returns July 27, 28, 29

Community News / Yaletown

Homer Street Café and Bar Gets Fired Up While Chilling Out This Summer

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Dishes for July

Community News / North Vancouver

Atlantic Meets Pacific at Artigiano North Van With Lobster Rolls, Gin Cocktails and More