Kitsilano’s ‘Hundy’ to Suspend Evening Operations, ‘Their There’ Hours Extended

The Goods from Hundy and Their There

Vancouver, BC | This Sunday will be the last chance for Hundy burgers in the evening at the current location on West 4th ave. The team shares this not as a goodbye but see you (very) soon!

Hundy was originally opened inside Their there as a ‘concept Hundy’. The plan was always to get Hundy its own brick and mortar location when the time was right.

Fast forward 2.5 years later, the success of both businesses in the same space has limited our opportunities to grow the brands. With this in mind we have decided to focus on our day time operations at Their There.

This decision will allow Their There to extend their service of sandwiches (yes, this means fried chicken and breakfast sandwiches), coffee and doughnuts into the evening with a continued emphasis on their natural wine bar program.

The full daytime menu will still be available at Their There Tuesday – Sunday.

Thank you to everyone for all your support. Hundy will be back in full force soon. Keep it One Hundy.