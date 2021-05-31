Hawksworth to Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Live Cooking Experience and Special Guests

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | On Saturday, June 12th, join Hawksworth Restaurant in celebrating a major milestone when award-winning Chef David Hawksworth will lead a live virtual cooking class, thoughtfully guiding guests through signature recipes between fun and engaging entertainment and appearances from special guests.

“It has been a challenging year to say the least, and we are really excited to be able to mark this occasion and to bring friends, family and supporters of the restaurant together with something interactive,” says Chef Hawksworth. “Through this live event we hope to connect with guests from far and wide, to share stories and memorable moments spent at Hawksworth and above all to have fun and celebrate – I think we are all ready for that!”

Taking place from 6:00pm to 8:00pm PDT, the event will feature world-renowned Master Magician and Escapologist Matt Johnson, who will mesmerize guests with a captivating performance between courses, while hilarious stand-up comedian Jane Stanton will be sure to bring the giggles. For the grand finale multi-platinum JUNO Award-winning vocal group The Tenors, will serenade guests through dessert.

The Hawksworth 10 Year Anniversary Kit is designed for two guests at $139pp and includes all pre-prepared ingredients for a four-course feast for two plus the Zoom link to live entertainment and cooking class with a special commemorative gift. Anniversary menu includes: Potato blinis with crème fraîche, smoked salmon and dill; Ricotta agnolotti with summer squash, parmesan and pomodoro sauce; Marinated sablefish with dashi, daikon, bok choy and shiitake mushrooms; and Rhubarb, strawberry and jasmine pavlova. Canapé and dessert courses are assembly only, ready to enjoy, while appetizers and main course are ‘hands on’ dishes to cook alongside Chef Hawksworth. The Zoom link with recipes and shopping list only are also available for just $40 per household for those who are further away or wish to do their own preparation.

Wine pairings carefully chosen by Hawksworth’s sommelier team from the deep and award-winning cellar are available to elevate the experience such as: H’s Brut, Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards ($58), crisp and fresh sparkling wine with apple and stone fruit flavours combined with mild toasty notes, pairs with Canapés; 2014 Jean Paul Benoit Droin Chablis ($60), slightly smoky with beautiful citrus accents, pairs with the Agnolotti dish; 2017 Elk Cove Pinot Noir Willamette Oregon ($64), elegant and bright with a multi-faceted nose of cherry, tobacco, violets and pastry, pairs with the Sablefish.

Register online by Friday, June 9th at 5:00pm, or until limited quantities sell out. Kits will be available for pick-up at Hawksworth Restaurant on Friday, June 11th or Saturday, June 12th. Delivery options are available for an additional cost. Click here for menu and wine pairing details. This special event kicks off a month-long celebration at Hawksworth as the restaurant marks its 10 year anniversary, stay tuned for more special features and announcements to come with new menus and the much anticipated return of indoor dining.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as for pick-up or delivery. Call 604.673.7000 for reservations or visit www.hawksworthrestaurant.com.