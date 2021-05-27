Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Launches Spot Prawn Menu and New Summer Cocktail List

Portrait

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | As Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar reopens its indoor dining room, the award-winning team launches new not-to-miss spot prawn features and an elevated summer cocktail lineup. Patrons will be able to enjoy these latest culinary offerings in their choice of the elegant indoor dining room or the lush oasis that has become one of Vancouver’s most coveted patios.

Spot Prawn Season at Boulevard | Executive Chef Roger Ma, has on offer three new spot prawn features. The Canadian Culinary Champion takes the celebrated local ingredient and wows diners by implementing advanced technique and international flavours. Ma’s Drunken Spot Prawns are prepared in a deeply flavourful Shaoxing rice wine broth, the aromatic amber broth and the addition of lime complement the sweet prawns perfectly. Ma dresses his Spot Prawn Tartar dish with a nigiri sake emulsion and utilizes puffed sorghum to add a pleasant crunch to the creamy tartar of spot prawns and fava beans. Lastly, Ma draws influence from Italy with a Spot Prawn Gnocchi with English peas, prawn bisque and Calabrian chilli crumb for a main course.

Spot Prawn Menu

Spot Prawn Tartar
Fava beans, spot prawn mayo, ikura, puffed sorghum, nigiri sake emulsion

Drunken Spot Prawns
Shaoxing wine broth, lime, pickled fresco chilli

Spot Prawn Gnocchi
English peas, prawn bisque, Calabrian chilli crumb

Summer Sips | Peter Johanson, Bar Manager, launches an all-new lineup of libations perfect for summer sipping. Diners can expect to experience premium dark spirits artfully prepared in a fashion that’s patio perfect along with some long-loved seasonal favourites. Highlights include the Redline, where super smooth and serious Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey is combined with a playful blend of cherry liqueur, amber vermouth and an acid-adjusted orange juice. Gin lovers will swoon over the red-hued Sour Berry Fizz, a sweet, tart and herbaceous cocktail which features Luxardo Sour Cherry Gin, Okanagan Spirits Haskap Berry Liqueur, lemon juice, cherry syrup, egg white, and is topped with soda.

View the entire cocktail menu here.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Both Ma and Chen have won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown, in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Chen was also the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Burrard St. | 604-642-2900 | WEBSITE
Boulevard Launches Spot Prawn Menu and New Summer Cocktail List
PATIO CITY // Another Five Outdoor Spaces to Feast on During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Hidden Patio Project ‘Chupito’ Opening Soon

Located behind the original La Taqueria address, the new cocktail-forward project will have its own menus and identity.

Cool Things We Want / Downtown

We Want to Luxuriate in These New ‘Sangre De Fruta’ Inspired Spa Treatments

While searching for original and escapist ways to take care of our personal wellness (and sanity), we could think of nothing more indulgent than putting in a bit of time at the spa.

Downtown

Treat Mom to a Very Special Dinner From Hy’s and Gotham Steakhouse

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

The list of brewers who developed their skills at this restaurant speaks to the evolution of the Lower Mainland's craft beer scene.

Popular

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

Restaurant Porn / China

This Modern Coffee Shop Has Most of Its Inside Outside and We’re Fine With That

This Shanghai hideaway appears to challenge the accepted function of the neighbourhood coffee shop as a relaxed hangout.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

It's too much to ask of a biscuit to contain such a load and maintain any structural integrity, so embrace the mess.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

Located at 1459 West Broadway from 2003 to 2012, the award-winning Cru was an inspiration for our Restaurant Graveyard.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Launches ‘Picnic To Go’ Delivery Service for Neighbourhood Parks

Community News / East Vancouver

Check Out These Plastic-Free Restaurant Options from Livlite Zero Waste Grocery Delivery

Community News / Gastown

PiDGiN Announces New ‘Carrier PiDGiN’ Meal Kit

Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s New Head Chef Serves Up Comfort Food Fusion Special: Chicken Tikka Pizza