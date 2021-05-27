Boulevard Launches Spot Prawn Menu and New Summer Cocktail List

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | As Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar reopens its indoor dining room, the award-winning team launches new not-to-miss spot prawn features and an elevated summer cocktail lineup. Patrons will be able to enjoy these latest culinary offerings in their choice of the elegant indoor dining room or the lush oasis that has become one of Vancouver’s most coveted patios.

Spot Prawn Season at Boulevard | Executive Chef Roger Ma, has on offer three new spot prawn features. The Canadian Culinary Champion takes the celebrated local ingredient and wows diners by implementing advanced technique and international flavours. Ma’s Drunken Spot Prawns are prepared in a deeply flavourful Shaoxing rice wine broth, the aromatic amber broth and the addition of lime complement the sweet prawns perfectly. Ma dresses his Spot Prawn Tartar dish with a nigiri sake emulsion and utilizes puffed sorghum to add a pleasant crunch to the creamy tartar of spot prawns and fava beans. Lastly, Ma draws influence from Italy with a Spot Prawn Gnocchi with English peas, prawn bisque and Calabrian chilli crumb for a main course.

Spot Prawn Menu

Spot Prawn Tartar

Fava beans, spot prawn mayo, ikura, puffed sorghum, nigiri sake emulsion

Drunken Spot Prawns

Shaoxing wine broth, lime, pickled fresco chilli

Spot Prawn Gnocchi

English peas, prawn bisque, Calabrian chilli crumb

Summer Sips | Peter Johanson, Bar Manager, launches an all-new lineup of libations perfect for summer sipping. Diners can expect to experience premium dark spirits artfully prepared in a fashion that’s patio perfect along with some long-loved seasonal favourites. Highlights include the Redline, where super smooth and serious Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey is combined with a playful blend of cherry liqueur, amber vermouth and an acid-adjusted orange juice. Gin lovers will swoon over the red-hued Sour Berry Fizz, a sweet, tart and herbaceous cocktail which features Luxardo Sour Cherry Gin, Okanagan Spirits Haskap Berry Liqueur, lemon juice, cherry syrup, egg white, and is topped with soda.

View the entire cocktail menu here.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Both Ma and Chen have won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown, in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Chen was also the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.