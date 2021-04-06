Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Expands At-Home ‘BLVD Provisions’ Line, Reveals Patio Expansion

Portrait

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar expands its at-home BLVD Provisions line with new ready-to-cook meal kits, complete with Chef Alex Chen‘s video tutorials. Meanwhile, the award-winning team sets a new outdoor stage for theatrical culinary delights.

All-New Interactive Meal Kits
Chef Alex Chen, the Iron Chef Canada Champion, offers easy-to-follow steps in his videos along with the culinary insight that will inspire both advanced at-home cooks and those new to the kitchen. These gourmet three-course kits will be available on weekends starting April 17.

“It is with great pleasure that we can set the guest up for success and ease of execution. We’ve done the heavy lifting while leaving some fun steps to be enjoyed together,” shares Chen.

The menu will rotate weekly; the first offering will showcase the much-loved Boulevard Paella, featuring local clams, mussels, prawns, Humboldt squid, lobster, and chorizo Sofrito. The video tutorial for this first experience can be viewed here.

Diners will also have the opportunity to join Chef Alex in taking on a comforting Chicken Coq au Vin or perfectly cooked Salt Baked Sea Bream. Other features will offer patrons the chance to learn how to cook Canadian Prime Ribeye perfectly and indulge in a mouthwatering Beef Tenderloin Rossini lavishly accompanied by foie gras fondant potato and shaved Périgord truffles.

Each kit includes a dessert prepared by Kenta Takahashi, Canada’s Best Pastry Chef 2020.

Orders must be placed by the Thursday before pick-up weekend. Kits are priced at $65.00 – $75.00 per person and can be purchased via Tock. The menu can be viewed here.

View the trailer to this exclusive new offering here.

Expanded Outdoor Dining
In reaction to the BC-wide pause on indoor dining, the Boulevard team promptly expanded one of Vancouver’s most coveted patios. With this heated and covered expansion into the Sutton Place Hotel drive, Boulevard now offers 42 seats to outdoor diners. This elevated urban oasis offers all the dining room comforts – reimagined coastal cuisine and exceptional service await. “We are incredibly grateful that we have been able to continue to extend our hospitality to our guests. Transitioning to a beautiful outdoor dining space required teamwork from all of our staff and is a testament to what can be accomplished when everyone is focused on the same goal,” shares General Manager JP Potters.

The Boulevard patio is open 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm, Tuesday – Sunday. Reservations for the patio can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-642-2900. Happy Hour is available daily on the patio from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Both Ma and Chen have won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown, in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Chen was also the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Burrard St. | 604-642-2900 | WEBSITE
