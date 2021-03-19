Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Reveals Easter Brunch, Dinner and To-Go Menus

Community News / Downtown

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar readies for Easter with a refreshing spring dine-in menu available for brunch and dinner, along with effortless kits for the home.

Easter Brunch and Dinner:

Executive Chef Roger Ma presents a three-course menu bursting with fresh seafood and early spring ingredients.

Menu highlights include: First of the Season Halibut, prepared with asparagus, tiroler bacon, poached button mushroom, English peas, sauce Normande; Brant Lake Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, a decadent yet delicate starter with pickled shiitake and lively soy-lime vinaigrette; and a Lamb Duo that nods to Mediterranean influences showcasing premium Te Mana lamb sirloin charcoal grilled and a ground shoulder merguez. Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi prepares two tempting treats for dessert, a Raspberry Caramel featuring a raspberry curd, milk chocolate mousse and crunch and caramel, which delivers the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Alternatively, his Passionfruit Tart presents playful layers of toasted marshmallow and butter crust. Easter brunch and dinner menu is available for $68 per person.

For the little ones, the newly launched three-course Kids’ Menu will be available for $39. Boulevard’s Raw Bar will be fully stocked, and Caviar Service will be available for those looking to indulge further.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-642-2900 or via OpenTable. The full menu can be viewed here.

Sunday, April 4, 2021
Brunch 11:00am-2:00pm
Dinner 4:00pm- 8:30pm

Easter To-Go:

For a truly effortless Easter at home, trust on Iron Chef Canada Champion Alex Chen‘s offerings. Chen, who leads Boulevard’s at-home line BLVD Provisions, has designed two mouthwatering offerings that celebrate the arrival of spring. Opt for either a Slow-Roasted Leg of Lamb or a super tender Boneless Prime Ribeye Roast.

Slow-Roasted Leg of Lamb
tarragon, shallot, garlic, potato gratin, broccolini, radish, fennel, lamb jus
$235, feeds four people

Boneless Prime Ribeye Roast
porcini salt, Yorkshire pudding, potato gratin, broccolini, radish, fennel, horseradish cream, thyme jus
$265, feeds four people

Both indulgent offerings come complete with the signature BLVD Corn Bread, a sensational spring Asparagus Soup featuring sweet Dungeness Crab and tarragon cream and a Raspberry Caramel dessert. Easy-to-follow printed cooking instructions accompany Boulevard’s Easter To-Go kits. Easter To-Go will be available for pickup from Boulevard on April 2, 3 and 4, orders must be placed via Tock. The full menu can be viewed here.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Both Ma and Chen have won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown, in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Chen was also the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Burrard St. | 604-642-2900 | WEBSITE
