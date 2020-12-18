Chambar to Celebrate New Year’s Eve With Six-Course Réveillon Menu

The GOODS from Chambar
Vancouver, BC | To say « au revoir » to 2020 and ring in 2021, Vancouver’s award-winning Chambar Restaurant is offering a special 6-course Réveillon Menu on Thursday, December 31st a cost of $120 per person.
A réveillon is a New Year’s Eve feast traditional in French-influenced cultures that showcases delicacies and seasonal ingredients in remarkable ways. In keeping with that custom, Chef Nico Schuermans Réveillon Menu, and its Vegetarian version, are a sumptuous feast.
Wine pairings are also available for a surcharge of $75 per person, and include a half-bottle of Okanagan sparkling as a take-home to toast the New Year at midnight. (Alcohol service will be discontinued at 10pm and guests are welcome to stay until 11pm, as per BCCDC orders.)
Reservations for groups of up to six are available from 5pm to 8:30pm via chambar.com or by phone (604) 879-7119.
MENU DE RE?VEILLON
Beet gazpacho, burrata, pistachios
Oyster gratin, morel mushroom, gruyere
Dungeness crab, salsify, sorrel
Pheasant dumplings, truffle broth, quail egg
Venison short loin, celery root & watercress pureee, wild berry compote
Butterscotch, ginger snap, pecans, pumpkin ice cream
MENU VE?GE?TARIEN
Beet gazpacho, burrata, pistachios
Morel croquette, mint pistou
Shaved salsify, coconut jalapeno emulsion
Butternut squash dumplings, miso broth
Ricotta gnocchi, chestnut veloute
Chocolate duo, peppermint ice cream
