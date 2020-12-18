Community News / Downtown

Chambar to Celebrate New Year’s Eve With Six-Course Réveillon Menu

Vancouver, BC | To say « au revoir » to 2020 and ring in 2021, Vancouver’s award-winning Chambar Restaurant is offering a special 6-course Réveillon Menu on Thursday, December 31st a cost of $120 per person.

A réveillon is a New Year’s Eve feast traditional in French-influenced cultures that showcases delicacies and seasonal ingredients in remarkable ways. In keeping with that custom, Chef Nico Schuermans Réveillon Menu, and its Vegetarian version, are a sumptuous feast.

Wine pairings are also available for a surcharge of $75 per person, and include a half-bottle of Okanagan sparkling as a take-home to toast the New Year at midnight. (Alcohol service will be discontinued at 10pm and guests are welcome to stay until 11pm, as per BCCDC orders.)

Reservations for groups of up to six are available from 5pm to 8:30pm via chambar.com or by phone (604) 879-7119.

MENU DE RE?VEILLON

Beet gazpacho, burrata, pistachios

Oyster gratin, morel mushroom, gruyere

Dungeness crab, salsify, sorrel

Pheasant dumplings, truffle broth, quail egg

Venison short loin, celery root & watercress pureee, wild berry compote

Butterscotch, ginger snap, pecans, pumpkin ice cream

MENU VE?GE?TARIEN

Beet gazpacho, burrata, pistachios

Morel croquette, mint pistou

Shaved salsify, coconut jalapeno emulsion

Butternut squash dumplings, miso broth

Ricotta gnocchi, chestnut veloute

Chocolate duo, peppermint ice cream

