Café Medina Offers Festive Brunch Take-Home Kits, Holiday Gift Boxes

The GOODS from Cafe Medina

Vancouver BC | Fans of Vancouver brunch institution Café Medina can experience the ‘Medina mystique’ as part of their Christmas celebrations at home thanks to new Holiday Gift Boxes available beginning December 13 and Festive Brunch Kits available exclusively on December 23 and 24.

Café Medina’s Festive Brunch Kits are available for $125 (for two) or $175 (for four) plus tax and offer a choice of the restaurant’s signature mains (Fricasée, Cassoulet or Fricassée Champignon) in prepare-at-home formats as well as a six-pack of its famous Liège waffles with topping, coffee beans from 49th Parallel, a Mimosa Kit that includes fresh-squeezed orange juice and a 750-mL bottle of Chandon California Brut, a signature Medina matchbox and all preparation instructions for enjoyment up to three days following pickup or delivery.

Medina’s Holiday Gift Boxes feature an array of gourmet holiday gifts for coffee and waffle fans courtesy of a Coffee Lover’s Box (340g bag of 49th Parallel Old School Espresso beans, 12 oz. Medina-branded travel mug, 8 oz. housemade lavender syrup, Medina matchbox) for $55 plus tax and a Waffle Lover’s Box (one six-pack of Medina’s signature Liège waffles, 8 oz. of salted caramel or milk chocolate lavender topping, a Medina waffle-design face mask, Medina matchbox) for $50 plus tax.

MEDINA FESTIVE BRUNCH KITS

$125 plus tax for 2 people / $175 plus tax for 4 people

choice of one:

Fricassée

(eggs, braised short ribs, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, arugula)

Cassoulet

(eggs, Medina bacon, Andouille sausage, Saucisson de Paris, white beans, red wine, Roma tomatoes)

Fricassée Champignon

(eggs, crimini & blue oyster mushrooms, king oyster mushrooms, roasted potatoes, mushroom demi glace, Chèvre, arugula)

–

Focaccia

6 Pack of Waffles

Salted Caramel Topping

8 oz. Lavender Syrup

–

340g bag of 49th Parallel Old School Espresso (Whole Bean)

–

Mimosa Kit

(500 mL of Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, 750 mL bottle of Chandon California Brut)

–

Medina Matchbox

HOW TO ORDER | Café Medina’s Festive Brunch Kits and Holiday Gift Boxes are available for pre-order until Monday, December 21 at medinacafe.com. Holiday Gift Boxes are available for pickup or limited delivery within a 15-km radius of the restaurant for an additional $10 fee beginning Sunday, December 13. The Festive Brunch Kits are available for pickup at the restaurant on December 23 and 24 between noon and 5 p.m. or limited delivery within a 15-km radius for an additional $10 fee. All package modification requests will be respectfully declined.

ABOUT CAFÉ MEDINA | Café Medina has been serving up its signature brand of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, connoisseur-savvy coffee, sweet sustenance via the city’s best Belgian waffles and a pioneering attitude towards café culture since opening in 2008. A quaint, bistro-styled restaurant replete with old-world charm and proprietor Robbie Kane’s determined philosophy of enlightened hospitality, Café Medina provides a full complement of fresh and eclectic breakfast, lunch and daily brunch alternatives seven days a week as well as ‘Medina After Dark’ wine-bar experiences Thursdays through Sundays. Since moving to its new location in Vancouver’s Library District at 780 Richards Street in 2014, the new Café Medina has continued to garner numerous rave reviews, cementing its longstanding reputation as one of the city’s not-to-be-missed dining destinations.