Truly Local ‘100 Mile Pale Ale’ Now on Tap at Strange Fellows Brewing

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | This truly local beer was brewed with barley from our friends at Locality Malt & Brewing in Langley, hops from Bredenhof Hop Farms in Abbotsford, and a yeast culture from Bright Brewers Yeast at UBC. Unlike so many modern IPAs and Pale Ales the hops bring less ripe fruit and more earth, citrus peel, orange, and resin flavours. The malt backbone is responsible for the round body and subtle sweetness that balances these hop characteristics. It’s our answer to The Tyee’s 100-MILE BEER CHALLENGE, which called on local breweries to brew a beer using only ingredients that were grown within a 100-mile radius of their brewery.

STYLE Pale Ale

COLOUR Golden

AROMA Earth / Grass / Resinous

CHARACTER Round malty body / Assertive hop bitterness

A.B.V. 5.0%

PAIRS WITH Fish & Chips / Tacos / BBQ

RELEASE DATE: Now ON TAP for glasses and Growler Fills only.

Have no fear – Facial hair is here! Our annual Beeard & Moustache Challenge will go on (virtually) this year!??This virtual challenge is open to absolutely EVERYONE and helps raise funds for cancer research. Wonderful prizes will be awarded for:

Best Beeard??

Marvellous Moustache?

“Golden Whiskers” (brewing industry folk)?

Movember Challenge (before & after)?

TO ENTER simply fill out the entry form, make a donation and wait for the votes to come in. Entry open until November 22nd. Winners announced November 30th.

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.