Botanist’s New Avant Garde Cocktail and Food Pairing Experience Highlights Local Flavours

The GOODS from Botanist

Vancouver, BC | Botanist’s avant garde cocktail and food pairing experience celebrates the flavours of the Pacific Northwest, bringing this completely off-menu experience of inventive and experimental cocktails paired with creative cuisine, through collaboration between Head Bartender Jeff Savage and Executive Chef Hector Laguna. Together, they will take guests on an adventure where cocktails and cuisine meet innovation, only available at the VIP table off the Botanist Bar. Two seatings for up to four are available nightly from Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 5:30pm and 8:00pm for $185.00 CAD per person, so guests can sit back, relax and enjoy the show. Advance reservations are required and can be made through Tok.

About Fairmont Pacific Rim | Fairmont Pacific Rim – Vancouver’s definitive luxury hotel – was rated the World’s Best Business Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler readers and awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Rating. This ultramodern downtown hotel offers unobstructed mountain and harbour views, combining the best of the Pacific Rim in its architecture and décor. The hotel features three eclectic dining destinations, resort-style Willow Stream Spa, rooftop pool deck, lavish guestrooms, and a variety of the city’s most luxurious suites including the new Owner’s Suites; a collection of stylish mid-century modern designed suites, inspired by what makes a city feel alive.

Botanist
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5500 | WEBSITE
Weekend Brunch Service Returns to Botanist in the Fairmont Pacific Rim

