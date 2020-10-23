With New Whisky Bar Hideaway, Hy’s Announces Special Whisky Appreciation Dinners

The GOODS from Hy’s Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | The upstairs bar at Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar has undergone a little strategic rearrangement. This cozy hideaway, jealously guarded by its many devoted followers, is newly focused on all-things whisky.

After ascending the brick-lined staircase to the richly appointed second level, an extensive collection of amber-hued nectar awaits. The familiar Hy’s aesthetic of warm wood paneling, subdued lighting and luxurious leather and velvet creates the perfect clubby setting for sipping some of the world’s most coveted spirits. Wine & Spirits Director Tim Butt offers both self-directed and curated flights that compare and contrast flavours and styles, and Chef has imagined some unexpected treats to accompany.

A unique way to celebrate is by pre-booking the new Whisky Appreciation Dinner and enjoying an incredible evening of Hy’s specialties and high spirits.

Whisky Appreciation Dinner (starting Oct. 22)

$275 per person exclusive of tax & gratuity

SEARED SEA SCALLOP

green pea puree, Northern Divine organic sturgeon caviar, crème fraiche

SAMU KAKUTERU our own creation, a SUNTORY ‘TOKI’ Japanese Whisky Sour

TOURCHON FOIE GRAS

Bartlett pear, pomegranate relish, toasted brioche

GLENMORANGIE’Nectar d’Or’ Sauternes Cask 12 year, Highland, Scotland

WILD SOCKEYE SALMON ROULADE

Dungeness crab mousse, beurre rouge

OKANAGAN SPIRITSLaird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky, British Columbia, Canada

BOURBON-MAPLE BRAISED CANADIAN PRIME SHORT RIB

Parisienne potatoes, baby root vegetables

COLONEL E.H. TAYLOR’Small Batch’ Bourbon, Kentucky, USA

POMME TARTE TARTIN

classic apple tart, vanilla bean ice cream

MACALLAN’Ruby’ 1824 Series, Speyside, Scotland

With physical distancing and capacity limitations in mind, Hy’s created a welcoming oasis where guests may relax, sip a little, learn a little, and enjoy a well-deserved escape.

Hy’s Whisky Bar and Whiskey Appreciation Dinners are available by reservation only. For complete details, please visit www.hyssteakhouse.com or call 604-683-7671.

Full whisky menu here.

ABOUT Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar | For 60 years, Hy’s has defined the steakhouse experience in Canada. Featuring Prime Grade steaks, cold martinis and trademark warm hospitality, Hy’s is a dining oasis. Hy’s is the ultimate place to celebrate life’s great occasions, or enjoy the everyday pleasures of great food and drink in timeless, elegant surroundings. Along with the very best beef and freshest seafood, Hy’s is known and beloved for the theatre of tableside service. With care and respect for the classic recipes, and impeccable, professional service, this is steakhouse dining at its finest.