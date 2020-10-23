Community News / Downtown

With New Whisky Bar Hideaway, Hy’s Announces Special Whisky Appreciation Dinners

Portrait

The GOODS from Hy’s Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | The upstairs bar at Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar has undergone a little strategic rearrangement. This cozy hideaway, jealously guarded by its many devoted followers, is newly focused on all-things whisky.

After ascending the brick-lined staircase to the richly appointed second level, an extensive collection of amber-hued nectar awaits. The familiar Hy’s aesthetic of warm wood paneling, subdued lighting and luxurious leather and velvet creates the perfect clubby setting for sipping some of the world’s most coveted spirits. Wine & Spirits Director Tim Butt offers both self-directed and curated flights that compare and contrast flavours and styles, and Chef has imagined some unexpected treats to accompany.

A unique way to celebrate is by pre-booking the new Whisky Appreciation Dinner and enjoying an incredible evening of Hy’s specialties and high spirits.

Whisky Appreciation Dinner (starting Oct. 22)
$275 per person exclusive of tax & gratuity

SEARED SEA SCALLOP
green pea puree, Northern Divine organic sturgeon caviar, crème fraiche
SAMU KAKUTERU our own creation, a SUNTORY ‘TOKI’ Japanese Whisky Sour

TOURCHON FOIE GRAS
Bartlett pear, pomegranate relish, toasted brioche
GLENMORANGIE’Nectar d’Or’ Sauternes Cask 12 year, Highland, Scotland

WILD SOCKEYE SALMON ROULADE
Dungeness crab mousse, beurre rouge
OKANAGAN SPIRITSLaird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky, British Columbia, Canada

BOURBON-MAPLE BRAISED CANADIAN PRIME SHORT RIB
Parisienne potatoes, baby root vegetables
COLONEL E.H. TAYLOR’Small Batch’ Bourbon, Kentucky, USA

POMME TARTE TARTIN
classic apple tart, vanilla bean ice cream
MACALLAN’Ruby’ 1824 Series, Speyside, Scotland

With physical distancing and capacity limitations in mind, Hy’s created a welcoming oasis where guests may relax, sip a little, learn a little, and enjoy a well-deserved escape.

Hy’s Whisky Bar and Whiskey Appreciation Dinners are available by reservation only. For complete details, please visit www.hyssteakhouse.com or call 604-683-7671.

Full whisky menu here.

ABOUT Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar | For 60 years, Hy’s has defined the steakhouse experience in Canada. Featuring Prime Grade steaks, cold martinis and trademark warm hospitality, Hy’s is a dining oasis. Hy’s is the ultimate place to celebrate life’s great occasions, or enjoy the everyday pleasures of great food and drink in timeless, elegant surroundings. Along with the very best beef and freshest seafood, Hy’s is known and beloved for the theatre of tableside service. With care and respect for the classic recipes, and impeccable, professional service, this is steakhouse dining at its finest.

Hy's Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
637 Hornby Street | 604-683-7671 | WEBSITE
With New Whisky Bar Hideaway, Hy’s Announces Special Whisky Appreciation Dinners
Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Downtown

18 Places
Read This / Downtown

Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped

A bookworm's guide to all the wonderful spots that fill our Fall libraries with fiction, non and everything in between.

8 Places
Scout List / Downtown

Scout List Vol. 571

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, 2020.

Heads Up / Downtown

‘From Farms to Forks’ Returns for 11th Year as Action-Packed Food Series

Traditionally a one-evening grazing event, this year's festivities is now a full-on food series spread out over several weeks.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // A Dozen Freshly Shucked Beauties at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

"Everything was different now. Everything." was how Anthony Bourdain described the wake of his first slurp as a child, and I get it.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Lexicon / Downtown

The Dictionary Entry for the Most Replayed Scene of Vancouver's 2011 Stanley Cup Riot

"The only thing that made me laugh in the immediate wake of the Canucks riot was the Flashbang Nutshot."

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

Remembering One of the Better Restaurants to Ever Rise and Fall in Kitsilano

The Oakwood Canadian Bistro was a beloved casual eatery on West 4th that enjoyed an eight-year run from 2011 to 2019.

Tea and Two Slices

On Feeling Sorry for the Granville Strip and Yaletown Finally Dealing With its Drug Problem

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at Spanish cheese while marvelling at the BC Liberal implosion.

Intelligence Briefs

On Seattle’s Restaurant Ruins and the Hidden Threat to Hospitality Professionals

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds hospitality on the brink and diners making odd choices.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun.

Community News / False Creek

Ophelia to Host One-Night-Only ‘Día De Los Muertos’ Dinner on October 31

Previous
Where All the New Art Galleries Are…
Next
Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Yaletown

Provence to Pair With CheckMate Artisanal Winery for November Wine Dinners

Community News

The Lazy Gourmet Announces New Initiatives, New Menus for Intimate Small Gatherings

Community News / Downtown

Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar Details Three Spooky New Cocktails for Halloween

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main Street Brewing Launches New Space-Themed IPA Series With ‘Big DIPA’