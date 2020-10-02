Community News / Downtown

Several of Vancouver’s Top Chefs Join Forces to Create Special Five-Course ‘Experience’

Portrait

The GOODS from Botanist

Vancouver, BC | Fairmont Pacific Rim executive chef Damon Campbell and Botanist executive chef Hector Laguna will host an all-star cast of Vancouver chefs for the ultimate culinary collaboration. For one evening only, a specialty five-course experience will be designed for guests to ‘travel’ through a tasting of global cuisine styles, benefiting the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund.

Along with Botanist’s Hector Laguna, participating chefs including Phil Scarfone, Culinary Director of Savio Volpe along with Edie Steensma, Savio Volpe head chef; Scott Jaeger of the former Pear Tree Restaurant; Hamid Saliman, co-owner of Popina; and Wayne Kozinko, Aritzia Executive Pastry Chef. In keeping with the global travel theme, each participating restaurant will feature a signature dish as guests ‘travel’ through a unique multi-course line-up of dishes and flavours reflective of the global culinary influences of each visiting chef, complemented with the option of beverage pairings.

“The pandemic has deeply impacted the restaurant industry around the world and here in Vancouver,” comments Fairmont Pacific Rim Executive Chef, Damon Campbell. “We’re honoured to collaborate with this group of talented chefs in support of our food and beverage community.”

The specialty five-course menu, available at Botanist for one evening only, is available for $148.00 CAD per person (excluding taxes and gratuity), with the option of beverage pairings for $70.00 CAD. Advance reservations are required and can be made online as of Friday, October 2.

Diners wishing to make a night of it can take the elevator home to luxurious accommodations with Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Canadian Residents’ rate, complete with a complimentary upgrade, self-parking, and late check-out of 5:00 pm.

At each touchpoint along the journey through at Botanist, extensive measures are being taken to protect guests and employees. These measures include but are not limited to; physical distancing and capacity guidelines, mandatory screening for all diners and employees, temperature checks, masks to be worn by diners in public and waiting areas, worn by all employees, and increased frequency of cleaning with EPA registered disinfecting chemicals that have been proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

The Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund was set up in the height of the pandemic to provide financial aid to members of Vancouver’s food and beverage industry. Financial grants have been provided to cover necessities like groceries, bills, prescriptions, and more. Members of Vancouver’s food and beverage industry can submit an application for financial relief due to the loss of a job or reduced hours.

About Fairmont Pacific Rim | Fairmont Pacific Rim – Vancouver’s definitive luxury hotel – was rated the World’s Best Business Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler readers and awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Rating. This ultramodern downtown hotel offers unobstructed mountain and harbour views, combining the best of the Pacific Rim in its architecture and décor. The hotel features three eclectic dining destinations, resort-style Willow Stream Spa, rooftop pool deck, lavish guestrooms, and a variety of the city’s most luxurious suites including the new Owner’s Suites; a collection of stylish mid-century modern designed suites, inspired by what makes a city feel alive.

Botanist
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5500 | WEBSITE
