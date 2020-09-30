Chef Bobby Milheron to Serve Up Thanksgiving Menu at Homer Street Cafe & Bar

Community News / Downtown

Vancouver, BC | Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Homer Street Café has announced they’ll be offering guests a three-course menu available October 10 – 12.

Executive Chef Bobby Milheron’s Thanksgiving menu showcases a selection of holiday favourites with including Butternut Squash Bisque with Brandy Chantilly and Maple Oat Crumble; Rotisserie Hayter’s Farms Turkey served with Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Yam, Potato Puree, Cranberry and Giblet Gravy; finishing with Pumpkin Tartlet, Marshmallow Meringue and Vanilla Anglais.

Thanksgiving menus* are $50/person (minimum 2 people) and reservations can be made through Open Table or by phoning the restaurant directly (604-428-4299). Homer’s menu is also available for delivery via DoorDash and advance order for take-out via Tock or calling the restaurant directly.

*Regular menu is also in effect.

Homer Street Cafe & Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
898 Homer St. | 604-428-4299 | WEBSITE
