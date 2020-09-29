L’Abattoir Pastry Chef Prepares Classic ‘Gateau St. Honoré’ for Thanksgiving

The GOODS from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino is creating something special to add to your Thanksgiving feast at home this year. Named for the patron saint of French bakers (gâteau St-Honoré), this Fall-inspired cake will take your festive dinner to the next level with house-made puff pastry, coffee soaked genoise, mascarpone cream, pumpkin cream puffs and chantilly cream. $65 each and serves 8 with limited quantities available. The deadline to order on their website is Wednesday October 7th (ready for pick-up on Saturday, October 10th).

ABOUT L’ABATTOIR | Located in the heart of historic Gastown since 2010, L’Abattoir is situated in a refurbished 19th­ Century heritage brick ­and­ beam building that pays homage to its history as the site of Vancouver’s first jail in the city’s main meat­packing district. Today, L’Abattoir has staked its claim as one of Canada’s best restaurants with a diverse array of French­-inspired West Coast fare focusing on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients along with an ever­ changing selection of classic and signature cocktails and a broad list of BC and imported wines. Whether in its front­ of­ house bar and lounge, elevated dining room or glass­ and­ steel­ accented atrium, L’Abattoir offers dinner from Sunday to Thursday from 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2 pm, Happy Hour daily from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and bar service until midnight seven days a week. L’Abattoir also offers 1200 square feet of beautifully appointed private dining facilities that are completely separate from the restaurant dining room and are available to book for corporate events, weddings or other celebrations.