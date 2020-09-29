Community News / Gastown

L’Abattoir Pastry Chef Prepares Classic ‘Gateau St. Honoré’ for Thanksgiving

Portrait

The GOODS from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino is creating something special to add to your Thanksgiving feast at home this year. Named for the patron saint of French bakers (gâteau St-Honoré), this Fall-inspired cake will take your festive dinner to the next level with house-made puff pastry, coffee soaked genoise, mascarpone cream, pumpkin cream puffs and chantilly cream. $65 each and serves 8 with limited quantities available. The deadline to order on their website is Wednesday October 7th (ready for pick-up on Saturday, October 10th).

ABOUT L’ABATTOIR | Located in the heart of historic Gastown since 2010, L’Abattoir is situated in a refurbished 19th­ Century heritage brick ­and­ beam building that pays homage to its history as the site of Vancouver’s first jail in the city’s main meat­packing district. Today, L’Abattoir has staked its claim as one of Canada’s best restaurants with a diverse array of French­-inspired West Coast fare focusing on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients along with an ever­ changing selection of classic and signature cocktails and a broad list of BC and imported wines. Whether in its front­ of­ house bar and lounge, elevated dining room or glass­ and­ steel­ accented atrium, L’Abattoir offers dinner from Sunday to Thursday from 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2 pm, Happy Hour daily from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and bar service until midnight seven days a week. L’Abattoir also offers 1200 square feet of beautifully appointed private dining facilities that are completely separate from the restaurant dining room and are available to book for corporate events, weddings or other celebrations.

L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St. | 604-568-1701 | WEBSITE
L’Abattoir Pastry Chef Prepares Classic ‘Gateau St. Honoré’ for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS // Ten Years Ago, Inside the Last Day of Training and First Night of Service at L’Abattoir

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

TBT / Gastown

PHOTOS // Ten Years Ago, Inside the Last Day of Training and First Night of Service at L’Abattoir

Many of the faces have changed, but the Gastown restaurant remains as reliably excellent a place for drinks and dinner as ever.

Cool Things We Want / Gastown

Five Cool Things We Want From Gastown’s 51 Powell Shop

51 Powell contains an eclectic collection of handmade and vintage items that are beautiful, useful, and often surprising...

Track and Food / Gastown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Making Sense of Weird Times With Leticia Castro of The Diamond

In our 50th episode, we get down to brass tacks with one of the most respected and hard-working hospitality professionals in Vancouver.

It's On Us / Gastown

IT’S ON US // Win a $50 Gift Certificate to Vancouver’s Legendary Alibi Room

We know $50 won’t always cover dinner for two but it’s enough to get you started and, frankly, it's all we can afford.

View From Your Window / Gastown

The View From Your Window #230

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

First Look Inside Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Thierry’

The new Thierry is removed from Main St. bustle, which makes me think it has room enough to create a bustle of its own.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Downtown Eastside Not Escaping Covid and Blaming Social Media for Everything

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds Kevin Bieksa in a suit and sharks tied up in power lines.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Community News / Chinatown

Juke Brings Back Popular Turducken Feast for Thanksgiving Weekend

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / West End

Beetbox Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend With This Especially Festive Sandwich

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releases New Beer, Announces New Art Exhibition, Details Coming Sunday Pop-Ups

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s AnnaLena Introduces Bar Manager, Reveals New Tasting Menu

Community News / New Westminster

El Santo to Serve Up Amaranthus-Inspired Thanksgiving Feasts for Take-Out and Dine-In