Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Brings Back $45 Dinner Prix Fixe Menu, Reveals Special Thanksgiving Feast

Portrait

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | After the successful roll-out of new À La Carte menu featuring signature dishes and comforting classics, Hawksworth Restaurant is relaunching the Dinner Prix Fixe menu – offering three sumptuous courses at exceptional value every evening from 5:00 to 9:30pm, showcasing the talent and creativity of the culinary team led by Head Chef Sylvain Assie under the guidance of Chef David Hawksworth.

“The rotating menu is fresh, inventive and designed to be seasonal and spontaneous inspired by the very best ingredients – locally farmed, fished and foraged – that are delivered to us daily by our trusted suppliers,” says Chef David Hawksworth.

The dinnertime menu changes weekly and features pristine local ingredients alongside friendly and professional service. The three-course menu currently on offer includes a fresh beetroot and goat cheese salad with horseradish, cardamom, fennel, puffed sorghum; succulent veal striploin with celery, king mushroom, spinach, red wine jus; and a delicious apple tart with dulce namelaka, toffee caramel, vanilla.

Optional wine pairings by esteemed Wine Director Bryant Mao, recently recognized as Canada’s Best Sommelier of 2020 by Canada’s 100 Best, are available. Selections have been thoughtfully chosen from Hawksworth Restaurant’s extensive wine list to showcase both popular and lesser known varietals and each with great value and flavour in mind. Celebrate life’s milestones, achievements and special occasions in the gorgeous, immaculately clean and spacious dining room at Hawksworth Restaurant and make lasting memories over award-winning food and wine.

Follow along on Instagram to get the latest updates on rotating menus, features and new dishes. Open everyday from 11:30am to 9:30pm – reservations are recommended and can be made online or by calling 604.673.7000. Limited outdoor patio seating is available, as well as new pickup and delivery options to enjoy select Hawksworth dishes in the comfort of your own home.

This Thanksgiving, give yourself a break and let Hawksworth do the dinner honours with our gourmet Thanksgiving turkey dinner.

Our delicious turkey roulade is expertly prepared from succulent turkey meat rolled with dark meat, and served with a sumptuous array of seasonal sides, including traditional pork stuffing, roasted vegetables, buttered pomme purée, house-made cheddar biscuits as well as pan gravy and spiced cranberry sauce. Begin with the earthy fall flavours of kale, squash and quinoa salad and finish with a classic dessert: your choice of a pumpkin pie with
Chantilly cream or pecan pie.

Dine in, and let us take care of every detail, or order to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. The three-course turkey dinner is priced at $47.50 per person, plus taxes.

To-Go | To-Go Thanksgiving dinners are designed for parties of six ($285 per package, plus taxes) and include whole pies and turkey roulades with all the sides and starter salad, offered in easy and convenient recyclable packaging. Call Natalie at 604.605.3325 ext. 107 or order online by October 7th at 5PM. Pick-up dates at Hawksworth Restaurant on October 10, 11, or 12.

Dine in | Join us in our beautiful and spacious dining room for a memorable Thanksgiving dinner feature offered at $47.50 per guest, for the three-course menu alongside our regular A La Carte menu. Thanksgiving dinner feature will be available on October 10, 11, and 12. Call 604.673.7000 or book online to make a reservation today.

Happy Thanksgiving! | ORDER HERE

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Hawksworth Brings Back $45 Dinner Prix Fixe Menu, Reveals Special Thanksgiving Feast
Chef David Hawksworth’s New Cookbook Now Available for Pre-Order

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Lexicon / Downtown

The Dictionary Entry for the Most Replayed Scene of Vancouver's 2011 Stanley Cup Riot

"The only thing that made me laugh in the immediate wake of the Canucks riot was the Flashbang Nutshot."

6 Places
Heads Up / Downtown

Eight Films to Watch at Home and On the Big Screen During the Vancouver International Film Fest

Thalia goes through the many films screening at VIFF this year and taps eight for her Must Watch list...

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Short-Lived Wine Bar Was Getting Ready for Opening Day

This #TBT is a reminder that it would be great if we could support the little guys if/when we can. The chain restaurants will be fine. 

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Onion Ring-Topped Bacon Cheeseburger at Hawksworth

Beyond the taste of the delicious thing, the appeal is sustained by an appreciation of consistently perfect presentation.

Heads Up / Downtown

‘The Truffle Hunters’ Film Set to Draw Food Lovers to Exclusive Screenings

Tickets to watch this gem on the big screen aren't quite as hard to come by as the fancy Italian truffles at its centre, but they are still limited to only 50 seats per venue per screening.

Popular

Drinker

Canadian Sommelier Sips Taco Bell’s New ‘Jalapeno Noir’ Red Wine, Reacts Predictably

The wine is made by Queenston Mile in Ontario's Niagara region and is meant to pair with a "Toasted Cheesy Chalupa".

Tea and Two Slices

On Welcoming Our Moth Overlords and Vancouver’s Greediest Shifting the Narrative

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds an artist doing well and new heights of Peak Vancouver.

Intelligence Briefs

On New Restaurant Surcharges and How Covid Is Changing the Lives of Hospitality Workers

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of street vendor bummers and the wintry patio season to come.

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Colourful ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ Aims to Bring ‘Japanese Stoner Food’ to Chinatown

The new restaurant project from artist Alex Usow and chef Keith Allison is set to open at 179 East Pender St. this October.

Previous
Belgard Kitchen Reveals Menu for ‘Thanksgiving Feast at Home’ Meal Kits
Next
The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen Reveals Menu for ‘Thanksgiving Feast at Home’ Meal Kits

Community News / Downtown

Hy’s Vancouver to Launch Prime Rib Sunday Dinners on Thanksgiving Weekend

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner to Serve Up Special Thanksgiving Dinner for Dine-In and Take-Out

Community News / Commercial Drive

Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns Set to Return for Thanksgiving Weekend at ‘Grounds For Coffee’