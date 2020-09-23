Hawksworth Brings Back $45 Dinner Prix Fixe Menu, Reveals Special Thanksgiving Feast

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | After the successful roll-out of new À La Carte menu featuring signature dishes and comforting classics, Hawksworth Restaurant is relaunching the Dinner Prix Fixe menu – offering three sumptuous courses at exceptional value every evening from 5:00 to 9:30pm, showcasing the talent and creativity of the culinary team led by Head Chef Sylvain Assie under the guidance of Chef David Hawksworth.

“The rotating menu is fresh, inventive and designed to be seasonal and spontaneous inspired by the very best ingredients – locally farmed, fished and foraged – that are delivered to us daily by our trusted suppliers,” says Chef David Hawksworth.

The dinnertime menu changes weekly and features pristine local ingredients alongside friendly and professional service. The three-course menu currently on offer includes a fresh beetroot and goat cheese salad with horseradish, cardamom, fennel, puffed sorghum; succulent veal striploin with celery, king mushroom, spinach, red wine jus; and a delicious apple tart with dulce namelaka, toffee caramel, vanilla.

Optional wine pairings by esteemed Wine Director Bryant Mao, recently recognized as Canada’s Best Sommelier of 2020 by Canada’s 100 Best, are available. Selections have been thoughtfully chosen from Hawksworth Restaurant’s extensive wine list to showcase both popular and lesser known varietals and each with great value and flavour in mind. Celebrate life’s milestones, achievements and special occasions in the gorgeous, immaculately clean and spacious dining room at Hawksworth Restaurant and make lasting memories over award-winning food and wine.

Follow along on Instagram to get the latest updates on rotating menus, features and new dishes. Open everyday from 11:30am to 9:30pm – reservations are recommended and can be made online or by calling 604.673.7000. Limited outdoor patio seating is available, as well as new pickup and delivery options to enjoy select Hawksworth dishes in the comfort of your own home.

This Thanksgiving, give yourself a break and let Hawksworth do the dinner honours with our gourmet Thanksgiving turkey dinner.

Our delicious turkey roulade is expertly prepared from succulent turkey meat rolled with dark meat, and served with a sumptuous array of seasonal sides, including traditional pork stuffing, roasted vegetables, buttered pomme purée, house-made cheddar biscuits as well as pan gravy and spiced cranberry sauce. Begin with the earthy fall flavours of kale, squash and quinoa salad and finish with a classic dessert: your choice of a pumpkin pie with

Chantilly cream or pecan pie.

Dine in, and let us take care of every detail, or order to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. The three-course turkey dinner is priced at $47.50 per person, plus taxes.

To-Go | To-Go Thanksgiving dinners are designed for parties of six ($285 per package, plus taxes) and include whole pies and turkey roulades with all the sides and starter salad, offered in easy and convenient recyclable packaging. Call Natalie at 604.605.3325 ext. 107 or order online by October 7th at 5PM. Pick-up dates at Hawksworth Restaurant on October 10, 11, or 12.

Dine in | Join us in our beautiful and spacious dining room for a memorable Thanksgiving dinner feature offered at $47.50 per guest, for the three-course menu alongside our regular A La Carte menu. Thanksgiving dinner feature will be available on October 10, 11, and 12. Call 604.673.7000 or book online to make a reservation today.

Happy Thanksgiving! | ORDER HERE

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.