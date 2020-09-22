Community News / Downtown

Hy’s Vancouver to Launch Prime Rib Sunday Dinners on Thanksgiving Weekend

The GOODS from Hy’s Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | Sunday dinners are a Hy’s tradition. Join us in our dining room for a delicious 3-course table d’hôte menu, complete with our Sommelier selected wine pairings. Or, pre-order the full dinner package for 4 to 6 people and we will have it packed and ready for you to serve at home. You can even add wine to your order! Hy’s Prime Rib Dinners are available for dine in or takeout on Sundays starting October 11th. Menus below…

Dine-in Table d’Hote Prime Rib Dinner

Caesar Salad prepared in the dining room, classic garlic anchovy dressing, house-made croutons
or
Soup of the Day

Roast Prime Rib of Beef
creamy horseradish, Dijon mustard & beef jus, Yorkshire pudding, maple-glazed baby carrots, creamed corn, mashed potatoes

Apple Crumble
caramel sauce & Haagen-dazs vanilla ice cream

$95 | exclusive of tax & gratuity

Hy’s at Home Prime Rib Dinner

Caesar Salad
classic garlic anchovy dressing, house-made croutons

Roast Prime Rib of Beef
creamy horseradish, Dijon mustard & beef jus, Yorkshire pudding, maple-glazed baby carrots, creamed corn, mashed potatoes

Apple Crumble
caramel sauce & Haagen-dazs vanilla ice cream

$395 | exclusive of tax

ABOUT Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar | For 60 years, Hy’s has defined the steakhouse experience in Canada. Featuring Prime Grade steaks, cold martinis and trademark warm hospitality, Hy’s is a dining oasis. Hy’s is the ultimate place to celebrate life’s great occasions, or enjoy the everyday pleasures of great food and drink in timeless, elegant surroundings. Along with the very best beef and freshest seafood, Hy’s is known and beloved for the theatre of tableside service. With care and respect for the classic recipes, and impeccable, professional service, this is steakhouse dining at its finest.

Hy's Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
637 Hornby Street | 604-683-7671 | WEBSITE
