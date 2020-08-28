Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ and ‘Hundy’ Seeks to Grow Front of House Team

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | Their There & Hundy are looking to add to their Front of House staff to help with the busy room. This is a great opportunity for the right individual to help us develop and to grow within our team.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for service, food, coffee, beer and wine with a focus on teamwork and a hunger for growth. Part-time and full-time shifts available.

Please send resumes in confidence to jeff [at] theirthere.ca or stop by between 2pm and 4pm.