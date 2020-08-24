Community News / Downtown

Botanist Restaurant Set to Reopen on September 2nd

Portrait

The GOODS from Botanist

Vancouver, BC | Botanist restaurant at Fairmont Pacific Rim is thrilled to announce that it will re-open for in-restaurant dining on Wednesday, September 2. Botanist will be open for dinner service Wednesday through Saturdays from 5:30pm – 10:00pm, and weekend brunch service on Saturday and Sundays from 10:30am – 2:00pm.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our guests back to Botanist,” comments Botanist Executive Chef Hector Laguna. “Our team has been hard at work preparing for our return and developing a new menu that highlights the incredible ingredients in season right now that we’re excited to showcase to our guests.”

Celebrating the bounty of the Pacific Northwest and Canadian seasonally sourced ingredients, Botanist classics such as the hand-cut tagliatelle with foraged mushrooms, pan-roasted Sablefish, dry-aged duck and poached Halibut have made fashionable returns to the table; together with a collection of new dishes that include a seasonal Strawberry Gazpacho, and a new sides menu including Saskatchewan chanterelles, and local salt-roasted beets. The exploratory ‘we’ll take it from here’ off-menu experience will also be available nightly in limited quantities.

Weekend brunch will make its return on Saturday, September 5 with the option of a two or three-course brunch. Brunch will begin with a glass of sparkling wine upon arrival, a punch cocktail, and choice of courses, such as the hand-cut beef tartare, smashed avocado toast, brioche French toast, or wild mushroom risotto to complete the experience.

At each touchpoint along the guest journey at Botanist, extensive measures are being taken to protect guests and employees. These measures include but are not limited to; physical distancing and capacity guidelines, mandatory screening for all diners and employees, temperature checks, masks to be worn by diners in public and waiting areas, worn by all employees, and increased frequency of cleaning with EPA registered disinfecting chemicals that have been proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Advance reservations are strongly recommended for both dinner and weekend brunch service and can be made online.

About Fairmont Pacific Rim | Fairmont Pacific Rim – Vancouver’s definitive luxury hotel – was rated the World’s Best Business Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler readers and awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Rating. This ultramodern downtown hotel offers unobstructed mountain and harbour views, combining the best of the Pacific Rim in its architecture and décor. The hotel features three eclectic dining destinations, resort-style Willow Stream Spa, rooftop pool deck, lavish guestrooms, and a variety of the city’s most luxurious suites including the new Owner’s Suites; a collection of stylish mid-century modern designed suites, inspired by what makes a city feel alive.

Botanist
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5500 | WEBSITE
Botanist Restaurant Set to Reopen on September 2nd
Fairmont Pacific Rim Celebrates Four Awards in Annual Canadas100Best Restaurant and Bar Guides

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Vancouverites / Downtown

Talking Staff Meals, Good Books and Perfect Days Off With Chef Bobby Milheron

The executive chef of Yaletown's Homer Street Cafe & Bar answers several questions about his work and life.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Cafe Medina’s Pillowy Liège-Style Waffles (With Caramel)

Pro tip: sitting at the bar alone is how to best avoid Cafe Medina's famous queue...plus you don't have to share.

You Need To Try This / Downtown

Want to Eat Exceedingly Well on Your Next Camping Trip? You Need to Try This…

I took some of Chambar new 'Into the Wild' line of prepared foods camping up the Nahatlatch River this past weekend...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, This Recently Shuttered Restaurant Got Off to an Excellent Start

Royal Dinette, launched in the Financial District in the summer of 2015, was the first local restaurant to fall during the pandemic.

Track and Food / Downtown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // BC Attorney General David Eby on Making Things a Little Easier

In this episode of the podcast, Eby talks about the new restaurant and bar wholesale liquor pricing parameters and much more.

Lexicon / Downtown

Over 100 Years Ago, This Ship Full of Immigrants Made Vancouver's Racism Famous

"As with many episodes in our short but often ugly history, the tragic tale of the Komagatu Maru still needs to be told..."

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Leaders Without Spines and the Granville Strip Still Finding Ways to Be Horrible

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds chainsaw vigilantism and games of dystopian bingo.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

Bar Gobo Softly Opens Tonight

It looks like Bar Gobo is a 'go' to softly open tonight (Wednesday, August 19) in the old Tuck Shoppe address at 237 Union Street.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 2

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

13 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 570

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, 2020.

Seen In Vancouver / False Creek

New Taqueria ‘Popina Cantina’ Opens Today Inside Granville Island’s Net Loft

The tiny taco takeaway joint in Granville Island's Net Loft is ready with five interesting tacos and a bunch of cool puffcreams.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Main Street’s Old Bird Launches New ‘Double Happiness’ Lunch Special for Two

Community News / West End

Beetbox Releases New Plant-Based Beach Bag Combo

Community News / Railtown Japantown

The Mackenzie Room Reveals Enticing September Long Weekend Meal Kit

Community News / Fraserhood

Ubuntu Canteen Reopens For Table Service, Launches Tasting Menu Option