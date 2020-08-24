Botanist Restaurant Set to Reopen on September 2nd

The GOODS from Botanist

Vancouver, BC | Botanist restaurant at Fairmont Pacific Rim is thrilled to announce that it will re-open for in-restaurant dining on Wednesday, September 2. Botanist will be open for dinner service Wednesday through Saturdays from 5:30pm – 10:00pm, and weekend brunch service on Saturday and Sundays from 10:30am – 2:00pm.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our guests back to Botanist,” comments Botanist Executive Chef Hector Laguna. “Our team has been hard at work preparing for our return and developing a new menu that highlights the incredible ingredients in season right now that we’re excited to showcase to our guests.”

Celebrating the bounty of the Pacific Northwest and Canadian seasonally sourced ingredients, Botanist classics such as the hand-cut tagliatelle with foraged mushrooms, pan-roasted Sablefish, dry-aged duck and poached Halibut have made fashionable returns to the table; together with a collection of new dishes that include a seasonal Strawberry Gazpacho, and a new sides menu including Saskatchewan chanterelles, and local salt-roasted beets. The exploratory ‘we’ll take it from here’ off-menu experience will also be available nightly in limited quantities.

Weekend brunch will make its return on Saturday, September 5 with the option of a two or three-course brunch. Brunch will begin with a glass of sparkling wine upon arrival, a punch cocktail, and choice of courses, such as the hand-cut beef tartare, smashed avocado toast, brioche French toast, or wild mushroom risotto to complete the experience.

At each touchpoint along the guest journey at Botanist, extensive measures are being taken to protect guests and employees. These measures include but are not limited to; physical distancing and capacity guidelines, mandatory screening for all diners and employees, temperature checks, masks to be worn by diners in public and waiting areas, worn by all employees, and increased frequency of cleaning with EPA registered disinfecting chemicals that have been proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Advance reservations are strongly recommended for both dinner and weekend brunch service and can be made online.

