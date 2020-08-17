Community News / Downtown

'Cocktail Hour' Returns to Hawksworth With Special Bar Bites and Feature Drinks

Vancouver, BC | Hawksworth Restaurant is pleased to announce the return of Cocktail Hour daily from 4:00 to 6:00pm with a selection of bar bites and feature drinks presented at pocket friendly prices in addition to a new rotating cocktail feature the “Locals Only” designed to exclusively feature local distilleries, artisans and producers from our province.

The series kicks off with aptly named Locals Only Cocktail #1, a blend of Sheringham Gin from Vancouver Island, Naramaro from Legends Distilling of Penticton, a dash of Ms. Better’s grapefruit bitters from Vancouver, a drop of local honey and topped with Unsworth Vineyards sparkling wine from Vancouver Island.

“Sheringham Gin is one of my favourites,” says Head Bartender Fraser Crawford “it is very unique in that it’s blended with botanicals that are all local to Vancouver Island, including bull kelp, giving it a very West Coast flavour. The Namaro that is made on the Naramata Bench is a fun play on the classic Amaro, blended with grapefruit, honey and bubbles, this is a very easy drinking, refreshing and fun summer cocktail.”

Crawford goes on to explain that he’s looking forward to rotating the feature and to working with many more outstanding local producers including: Okanagan Spirits who make vodka, gin and whiskey and Vancouver Distilling who make interesting amaros and offer an incredible line up of liqueurs; Odd Society, Longtable and Revelstoke Distillery are all on his radar for future collaborations. Inspiration will also come from local fruits, herbs and berries in season including blueberries, cherries and other stone fruits moving to pumpkins, figs and kumquats in the fall.

The Locals Only Cocktail #1 ($18) is a new permanent fixture on Hawksworth’s drink list and is available alongside a range of classic and original cocktails, wine and beer selections. During cocktail hour house red and white wine selections are available for $8/glass, and a range of classic cocktails for only $7 each. Dishes such as KFC (Korean fried cauliflower), cod croquettes or a half-dozen fresh oysters with a vodka, cucumber, and watermelon mignonette, are all just $9, with the new Hawksworth B&B combo: a classic Hawksworth Burger served with a craft beer by Parallel 49 Brewing or an Old Fashioned cocktail, only $19.

And don’t forget – dine-in isn’t the only option, now you can also enjoy select Hawksworth dishes in the comfort of your own home with pick-up or delivery available at www.hawksworthrestaurant.com and via delivery partner DoorDash.

Hawksworth Restaurant continues to uphold the highest standards of safety and hygiene and has recently added government-sanctioned precautionary measures to keep diners, staff and the community safe and well, learn more online here. Open everyday from 11:30am to 10pm – reservations are recommended as space is currently limited to adhere to physical distancing measures and can be made online or by calling 604.673.7000 today.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000
