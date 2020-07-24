Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Launches New Bar Bites Menu, Expands ‘Cocktail Hour’ Specials

Vancouver, BC | Join us for Cocktail Hour daily from 4:00 to 6:00pm where our new bar bites menu is served up in our spacious bar + lounge, as well as on our outdoor patio. Dishes such as KFC (Korean fried cauliflower), cod croquettes, or a half-dozen fresh oysters with a vodka, cucumber, and watermelon mignonette, are all just $9, or try the new Hawksworth B&B combo: a classic Hawksworth Burger served with a craft beer by Parallel 49 Brewing or an Old Fashioned cocktail for only $19. Our Cocktail Hour also features house red and white wine selections for $8 each, and a range of classic cocktails for $7.

In celebration of beautiful British Columbia, Hawksworth Restaurant has also launched a rotating cocktail feature concocted with spirits and ingredients sourced from local purveyors and distilleries. Appropriately named Locals Only – Cocktail #1 ($18), the first iteration of this cocktail feature contains Sheringham Gin from Vancouver Island, Naramaro from Legend Distilling of Penticton, Unsworth Vineyards Sparkling from Vancouver Island, Ms. Better’s grapefruit bitters from Vancouver and is sweetened with a drop of local honey.

And don’t forget – dine-in isn’t the only option, now you can also enjoy Hawksworth drinks and dishes in the comfort of your own home. Select dishes are available for pick-up with delivery coming soon or try one of take-home kits such as the DIY Ultimate Burger Gift – perfect for your next backyard summer soirée!

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
