Japanese-Mexican Influenced ‘Marukatsu Cuisine’ Pops Up Inside Gyoza Bar

The GOODS from Gyoza Bar

Vancouver, BC | Aburi Restaurants is bringing a new Japanese-Mexican concept to Canada with the launch of a limited-time pop-up inside Gyoza Bar (622 West Pender Street). Marukatsu Cuisine combines Japan’s love for katsu (deep-fried cutlet) with fresh Mexican ingredients – serving contemporary favourites such as burritos and bowls while also offering traditional Japanese comfort foods such as curry and teishoku (meal sets).

Marukatsu uses specialty, nama-panko by head chef Woojin Kim for all its deep-fried cutlet – providing a light and airy crisp, crunch texture with each bite.

“I first conceptualized Marukatsu five years ago in Tokyo as there was a demand for global fare and traditional Japanese cuisine,” says Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “Fast-casual food concepts were also on the rise, so we created a unique and innovative way to deliver high quality, efficiently prepared Japanese cuisine beyond takeaway sushi and donburi. You’ll be surprised how well Japanese and Mexican flavours unexpectedly work together, we are thrilled to offer this innovative new menu at our limited-time Marukatsu pop-up.”

Mexican-influenced dishes include a flavour-packed Marukatsu Burrito with a choice between pork or chicken katsu, coleslaw, mixed beans, butter rice, sour cream, grana padano cheese, and basil onion sauce. The hearty Marukatsu Bowl also features pork or chicken katsu with basil onion pesto, tonkatsu sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grana padano cheese, microgreens, and steamed rice.

At the Marukatsu culinary pop-up, guests have a variety of options when it comes to the traditional Teishoku (meal sets). Options include classic pork tenderloin, ebi fry with tartar sauce, seafood (ebi fry, Hokkaido scallop, and BC ling cod), and cheese with mozzarella-stuffed chicken breast. All Teishoku sets are served with miso soup, endless cabbage, and steamed rice!

Besides the burrito, the Marukatsu Sandwich and Marukatsu Brioche Burger are fantastic, quick meal options that are served with ingen fry (seasonal green beans, tempura battered and lightly fried) on the side.

On those chillier summer days, warm up with Marukatsu Curry, featuring Gyoza Bar’s popular house-made Japanese curry.

Guests can now dine-in at Gyoza Bar and experience the limited-time Marukatsu pop-up this summer. Reservations recommended. Walk-ins welcome. Take-out and delivery options via UberEats are still available.

For more information and for the full menu, please visit www.gyozabar.ca/marukatsu-pop-up.

About Aburi Restaurants Canada Ltd. | Seigo Nakamura, owner of the Tora Corporation in Japan, is the visionary behind Aburi Restaurants’ Miku, Miku Toronto, Minami, Gyoza Bar, TORA, and the new Aburi Hana in Toronto. His unique concepts and business strategies have led to the creation and spread of Aburi-style cuisine across Canada. A trendsetter in all aspects, Seigo has never settled for the norm. His unique twist on Aburi cuisine was created over a decade ago, by innovating traditional Japanese flame-searing with the decadent and creamy sauces of French cuisine. Driven by this unconventional concept, Seigo set out to introduce this fresh style of Aburi cuisine to the world. Seigo also promotes the unique company philosophy of ‘Ningenmi.’ Translated as ‘the human flavour,’ Ningenmi is a Japanese term used to refer to a person with outstanding qualities: sincerity, thoughtfulness, and passion. Seigo is a strong advocate of spreading Ningenmi to his team, promoting a positive team dynamic within his restaurants.

“I don’t just want to create just a business; I want to create a culture and community.” – Seigo Nakamura.