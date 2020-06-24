Hawksworth Restaurant Wine Director Named Canada’s Best Sommelier 2020

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Congratulations to Bryant Mao, Wine Director at Hawksworth Restaurant, on receiving the coveted award of Best Sommelier 2020 by the prestigious Canada’s 100 Best Awards. Presented each year by Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits, Bryant has demonstrated that he is an industry-leading sommelier who is consistently contributing to the wine scene in Vancouver and across the country.

“I am incredibly proud to receive this award,” says Bryant. “To be recognized nationally in a field that I am so passionate about is a dream come true. I look forward to continuing to lead the dynamic wine program at Hawksworth Restaurant and enlighten guests on the expansive world of wine.” Under his expert guidance the award-winning wine program at Hawksworth Restaurant continues to shine with approachable and familiar varieties available alongside rare vintages and cult labels from globally-admired wineries presented with an eye towards value and depth.

In celebration of his recent accolade and in tune with the start of the summer season, Mao has launched a new ‘sommelier selection’ to Hawksworth’s wine list. The by the glass trio features BC rosés from family owned and operated wineries: the 2019 Winemaker’s Cut Rosé – a naturally vegan medium body rosé with a crisp grapefruit flavour ($11 a glass); the 2019 Roche Rosé – succulent and elegant with pomegranate, melon, and floral notes ($12 a glass); and the 2019 Kitsch Rosé – a delicate rosé of the Pinot Noir varietal ($14 a glass). All are wines that pair well with Hawksworth’s new menu concept; a return to simple authentic dishes. With value and quality leading the way Hawksworth’s new à la carte menu is offered alongside daily Cocktail Hour from 4pm to 6pm where Bryant Mao’s $7 a glass wine picks include both an organic Italian white wine from Sicily, 2017 Araldica Castelvero, Catarratto, Da Bero and a rich French Grenache, 2013 Domaine Gayda, Grenache, Figure Libre, Roussillon.

Hawksworth Restaurant was named to the top 3 Restaurants in BC and top 20 in Canada within the recently announced Canada’s 100 Best Awards, and continues to uphold the highest standards of safety and hygiene with recently added government-sanctioned precautionary measures to keep diners, staff and the community safe and well. Open everyday from 11:30am to 10pm, with brunch available Saturdays and Sundays, reservations are recommended as space is currently limited to adhere to physical distancing measures. Reserve online or call 604.673.7000 today.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.