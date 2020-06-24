Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Restaurant Wine Director Named Canada’s Best Sommelier 2020

Portrait

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Congratulations to Bryant Mao, Wine Director at Hawksworth Restaurant, on receiving the coveted award of Best Sommelier 2020 by the prestigious Canada’s 100 Best Awards. Presented each year by Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits, Bryant has demonstrated that he is an industry-leading sommelier who is consistently contributing to the wine scene in Vancouver and across the country.

“I am incredibly proud to receive this award,” says Bryant. “To be recognized nationally in a field that I am so passionate about is a dream come true. I look forward to continuing to lead the dynamic wine program at Hawksworth Restaurant and enlighten guests on the expansive world of wine.” Under his expert guidance the award-winning wine program at Hawksworth Restaurant continues to shine with approachable and familiar varieties available alongside rare vintages and cult labels from globally-admired wineries presented with an eye towards value and depth.

In celebration of his recent accolade and in tune with the start of the summer season, Mao has launched a new ‘sommelier selection’ to Hawksworth’s wine list. The by the glass trio features BC rosés from family owned and operated wineries: the 2019 Winemaker’s Cut Rosé – a naturally vegan medium body rosé with a crisp grapefruit flavour ($11 a glass); the 2019 Roche Rosé – succulent and elegant with pomegranate, melon, and floral notes ($12 a glass); and the 2019 Kitsch Rosé – a delicate rosé of the Pinot Noir varietal ($14 a glass). All are wines that pair well with Hawksworth’s new menu concept; a return to simple authentic dishes. With value and quality leading the way Hawksworth’s new à la carte menu is offered alongside daily Cocktail Hour from 4pm to 6pm where Bryant Mao’s $7 a glass wine picks include both an organic Italian white wine from Sicily, 2017 Araldica Castelvero, Catarratto, Da Bero and a rich French Grenache, 2013 Domaine Gayda, Grenache, Figure Libre, Roussillon.

Hawksworth Restaurant was named to the top 3 Restaurants in BC and top 20 in Canada within the recently announced Canada’s 100 Best Awards, and continues to uphold the highest standards of safety and hygiene with recently added government-sanctioned precautionary measures to keep diners, staff and the community safe and well. Open everyday from 11:30am to 10pm, with brunch available Saturdays and Sundays, reservations are recommended as space is currently limited to adhere to physical distancing measures. Reserve online or call 604.673.7000 today.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar, are complemented by two elegant private spaces, available for groups and special events. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is currently ranked #19 in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Hawksworth Restaurant Wine Director Named Canada’s Best Sommelier 2020
Hawksworth Restaurant Announces DIY Ultimate Burger & Bourbon Gift Box for Father’s Day

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Lexicon / Downtown

Over 100 Years Ago, This Ship Full of Immigrants Made Vancouver's Racism Famous

"As with many episodes in our short but often ugly history, the tragic tale of the Komagatu Maru still needs to be told..."

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Hotel Restaurant and Bar That Championed Local Seafood

Yew in the Four Seasons (2007-2020) set an example of what a hotel restaurant could be in city in search of its culinary identity.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering the Restaurant That Made Vancouver Think It Had Officially Hit the Big Time

The coming of Market by Jean-Georges was a signal that our little town would soon join the ranks of the world's great food cities.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Seen In Vancouver / Downtown

PHOTOS // Scenes From Friday’s Protest Against Racism and Police Brutality

Local photographer Jonathan Norton was at the protest on Friday, June 5th and shared some of his images with us.

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

New Italian Restaurant ‘Tutto’ Opening Soon

The 180-seater at 901 Homer St. (southwest corner w/ Smithe) is on track to launch in mid-summer, 2020.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Some Garage Bars In Its Neighbourhood Laneways

The idea of the "Garage Bar" as a place to have an unlicensed sip with your friends and neighbours just feels right...

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver’s Own ‘St. Lawrence’ Named Second Best Restaurants in Canada

Tea and Two Slices

On Viaducts Closing for Deadpool and Looking for East Van’s Autonomous Zone

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr sees surveillance trailers and the threat of jail for those partaking of the CERB.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Previous
Contemplating Life on a Handmade ‘Floating Island’
Next
On American Death Cults and Numbered Companies Not Catching the Coronavirus

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows to Release New ‘Thick As Thieves’ Barrel-Aged Wild Saison on Friday

Community News / East Vancouver

Chef Taeyoung Chang to Head New Culinary Program at Coho Coffee

Community News / Main Street

Mt. Pleasant’s Lil Bird Sandwich Co. Adds All-Day Breakfast Buns to Menu

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s AnnaLena Celebrates New Accolade, Releases Menu for June 24-28