Cibo Trattoria Launches New Summer BBQ Boxes

The GOODS from Cibo

Vancouver, BC | Cibo Trattoria is helping guests get a head start on summer grilling season and providing the perfect last-minute Father’s Day feast by introducing new Summer BBQ Boxes available for 48-hour pre-order and pickup at the downtown restaurant beginning today.

The brainchild of new Head Chef Jesse Zuber, each Cibo Summer BBQ Box is available for $200 plus tax, offers enough food for four adults and comes wrapped and ready to go with grilling tips from the chef and a tea towel, in addition to:

Two 10oz AAA 38-day Dry Aged Ribeye Steaks — marinated in Cibo’s signature Italian marinade of rosemary, thyme, black peppercorn, garlic, oregano and early harvest olive oil; Four Prawn Skewers — side stripe prawns marinated in a Sicilian chili and citrus sauce; Four Vegetable Skewers — farm-fresh vegetables marinated in aged balsamic and olive oil; Antipasto Platter — mixed marinated olives, grilled and marinated Sicilian artichokes and bocconcini-stuffed organic sweet peppers in spiced oil; Selection of Charcuterie — incorporating both Cibo’s in-house charcuterie program and an imported selection of fine Italian salumi; Mediterranean Potato Salad — baby nugget potatoes, lemon and parsley; One loaf of Housemade Ciabatta Bread for the grill.

Vancouver-born-and-raised Zuber recently joined the team at Cibo and UVA after helming kitchens at Ayden Kitchen & Bar and Little Grouse on the Prairie in Saskatoon, helping the latter earn a coveted spot on the annual compilation of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2017. In 2018, Zuber became a familiar face across the nation when he appeared as a contestant on the sixth season of The Food Network Canada’s Top Chef Canada TV series.

RESERVATIONS AND HOW TO ORDER | Cibo’s Summer BBQ Boxes are available throughout the summer for $200 plus tax and can be pre-ordered up to 48 hours in advance via cibotrattoria.com/take-out or by calling the restaurant at 604-602-9570. Reservations for dine-in service for Father’s Day can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-602-9570

ABOUT CIBO TRATTORIA | Paying homage to the experience of an authentic Italian trattoria — where simple, rustic food, casual service and good wine goes hand-in-hand — Cibo Trattoria presents an unforgettable dining experience and memorable outing in the heart of downtown Vancouver whether for daily breakfast, lunch or dinner service or weekend brunch. Located in the city’s vibrant theatre and cultural district, Cibo’s cozy and inviting dining room is the perfect spot for any occasion or social gathering — a warm and intimate enclave where guests can relax and enjoy a wide-ranging list of Old- and New-World wines and sample hearty, Italian-inspired dishes and daily specials made from scratch and prepared in a traditional manner that showcases understated elegance on each plate.