Boulevard Announces Father’s Day Meal Kit, June 23rd Return of Dine-In Service

Vancouver, BC | A new culinary chapter unfolds as Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar reopens its dining room June 23, resetting the stage for fine dining in Vancouver. While some elements of the dining experience have been adjusted to adhere to health protocols, patrons can expect exceptional service and innovative award-winning cuisine that has built the fundamental pillars this modern dining institution stands upon today. Guests may opt for a seat at the coveted Boulevard patio, the ideal place to sip and socialize over seasonal libations and dishes. Boulevard has taken the self-care movement seriously and undertaken renovations to the dining room, expect a brighter look that matches an always forward-looking menu that pays homage to classic fundamentals.

Some experiences just can’t be recreated at home, such as connecting with an old friend over the Signature Boulevard Seafood Tower accompanied with bubbles. Or the discovery of a wine that’s perfectly paired to individual preference and menu by the friendly face of General Manager and Sommelier, JP Potters. “There has been so much learning, community support and the opportunity to re-evaluate what we do and why we do it. It has been exciting to build our new Provisions business, but we are excited to get back to what we love to do which is delivering fine food and hospitality to our guests and friends.” shares Potters.

BLVD Provisions, the wildly successful line of at-home staples and meals, will continue to be available for order through Tock. Alex Chen, Executive Chef of Signature Restaurants explains “Provisions will always be quality-driven, designed for convenience while taste evokes familiarity – fine dining for the home.” The Boulevard team expresses gratitude for all that have supported the BLVD Provisions program. This initiative allowed the restaurant to support its staff and the greater restaurant community during this challenging time.

Reservations will open June 12 and can be made online via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-642-2900. Hours of operation will be Tuesday – Saturday, 4:00pm – 11:00pm.

Delight Dad | This Father’s Day set the table, fire up the grill and forget the rest. Boulevard’s Father’s Day Special Surf and Turf Grill Pack features premium proteins like USDA Prime NY Steaks and Atlantic Lobster. This multi-course feast includes a local Oyama Charcuterie Board, four proteins as a main and an incredibly moreish Salted Pecan Praline. There’s plenty of opportunities to add more wow-worthy proteins. “The package is kind of the Dad dream pack, adding a Tomahawk Ribeye Steak is sure to score some extra brownie points” shares Executive Chef Roger Ma.

This Father’s Day exclusive is available for $130 and generously feeds two people. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, June 17. View the full menu and order via Tock, pickup or delivery available Saturday, June 20.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Like Ma, Chen also won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown in 2018 and was the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail. Boulevard welcomes guests for breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour and late-night service seven days a week, as well as brunch on weekends.