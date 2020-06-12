Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Lounge to Reopen Tuesday, June 16

Portrait

The GOODS from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Return to downtown Vancouver’s Bacchus Restaurant, located inside Relais & Chateaux property Wedgewood Hotel, next week. The iconic Bacchus lounge reopens on Tuesday, June 16 for lunch, cocktail hour, and early dinner. Sit in one of the plush, velvet chairs by the open windows and enjoy classics, such as the Halibut & Chop Salad, meatballs, and sliders paired with a curated list of cocktails, wine, or beer. The Bacchus lounge will be open Tuesday to Saturdays, from noon to 7 p.m. for now, with expanded hours and dates coming soon.

“This has definitely been a challenge for the tourism industry, and we are very lucky to have loyal, local guests right here in Vancouver, who all miss Wedgewood and Bacchus,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “We are doing our reopening in phases, starting with our beautiful lounge. Summer is a great time to sit by the open windows and enjoy a meal. We look forward to welcoming people back.”

To make a reservation, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com or on Tock.

About Bacchus Restaurant | Located inside Vancouver’s only Relais & Châteaux property Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, the award-winning Bacchus Restaurant exudes old world charm and modern elegance. Named after the Roman wine god Bacchus, guests enjoy dishes by executive chef Montgomery Lau featuring regional ingredients and global flavours with a distinct European flair. The celebrated lounge is a local favourite for cocktail hour and nightcaps.

Bacchus
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Hornby St. | 604-608-5319 | WEBSITE
