Beloved Brunch Spot Cafe Medina Returning to Table Service on June 3rd

The GOODS from Cafe Medina

Vancouver BC | “Aside from the room looking a little different Medina will be safely providing the same sustenance it has for the last dozen years,” says owner Robbie Kane.

This Wednesday, June 3rd, Medina Cafe will be resuming dine in service by day; hosting a Superbaba pop up by night and extending hospitality with its continued take away and grocery delivery service.

“Even though we’ve loved being able to provide for the community over the last few months with a new flatbread menu, grocery store and through our partnerships with the Food Coalition and Legends Haul, we’re thrilled to get back to what we do best. BRUNCH!”, says GM Jenna Briscoe.

Now that all the necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of guests and staff, Medina is ready to do just that with one notable difference: in an effort to avoid congregating crowds, they will, for the first time, be accepting reservations. While walk-ins will still be welcome based on a waitlist system, guests are encouraged to book ahead.

“We understand this is a strange time for everyone. We have always been known for our ‘line up’ and our wait, but we want our guests to feel confident coming to dine in our room knowing they will not encounter large groups of people. I am very proud of the distancing measures we have put in place for reopening. It is the extension of hospitality we feel we have always offered this amazing community,” says Kane.

Medina Cafe officially re-opens Wednesday, June 3rd. Regular hours are Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

Superbaba pops up in Medina Cafe for a weekly dinner service from 5:30 to 9:30, starting Tuesday, June 2nd.

Delivery, contactless pickup and groceries will continue to be available via the Medina Cafe website.

To learn more about and to contribute to our fundraising efforts, visit the Food Coalition Vancouver.

Please call the restaurant directly 604-879-3114 with any questions and follow our social media channels for updates. We look forward to seeing you soon!

ABOUT CAFÉ MEDINA | Since opening in 2008, Café Medina has been serving up its signature brand of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, connoisseur-savvy coffee and sweet sustenance via the city’s best Belgian waffles. A quaint, bistro-styled restaurant replete with old-world charm and proprietor Robbie Kane’s determined philosophy of enlightened hospitality, Café Medina provides a full complement of fresh and eclectic breakfast, lunch and daily brunch alternatives and a pioneering attitude towards café culture. Since moving to its new location in Vancouver’s Library District at 780 Richards Street in 2014, the new Café Medina has continued to garner numerous rave reviews, cementing its longstanding reputation as the city’s leading brunch destination.