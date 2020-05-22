Several Positions Open at Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura

The GOODS from Sprezzatura

Vancouver, BC | Hey you! Yes, you! Sprezzatura is looking to add to the family with several positions. To apply, please submit your resume and note the position you are interested in via info [at] sprezzatura.ca.

Pizzaiola

Hours: Full-time Wednesday – Sunday

Start: Immediately

Requirements: 2-3 years’ experience

Responsibilities

– Service execution through Happy Hour and dinner service

– Remaining station prep

– Maintain product quality throughout service

– Station cleanliness

– Station tear down at the end of the service

– Prep list for the station for the morning

This position is for a service primary position.

Dishwasher

Hours: Part-time, dependent on availability

Start: Immediately

Requirements: No experience required

Responsibilities:

– Maintaining and organized space

– Processing used plate ware, glassware, and kitchen equipment

– Following protocol to ensure no contamination of cleaned items

– Supporting the kitchen when needed throughout service

– Station tear down and end of service cleaning

Prep Cook

Hours: Part-time AM Monday and Tuesday

Start: Immediately

Requirements: 1+ year experience

Responsibilities:

– Station prep for service

– Maintain prep quality and consistency

– Work closely with Sous Chef to ensure par levels

– Kitchen cleanliness during prep

– Support online if needed

Prep Cook

Hours: Full-time AM Wednesday – Sunday

Start: Immediately

Requirements: 1+ year experience

Responsibilities:

– Station prep for service

– Maintain prep quality and consistency

– Work closely with Sous Chef to ensure par levels

– Kitchen cleanliness during prep

– Support online if needed

Roast

Hours: Full-time Wednesday – Sunday

Start: Immediately

Requirements: 2+ years’ experience cooking

Responsibilities:

– Service execution through happy hour and dinner service

– Station prep that is remaining

– Maintain product quality throughout service

– Station cleanliness

– Station tear down at the end of service

– Prep list for station for the morning

About Us | Sprezzatura, a new casual Italian restaurant has officially opened its doors at 265 Kingsway, the heart of Vancouver’s foodie corridor. The Sophie Burke designed space combines the relaxed atmosphere of a London gastropub with a neighbourhood casual menu, focussing on an authentic selection of pizzas, roasts, and antipastis.

Prepared in the true Neapolitan style, all Sprezzatura pizzas are made with “Verace Pizza Napoletana” dough, certified by their in-house VPN pizzaiolo. This highly specialized flour must pass a rigorous 100 hour fermentation process, and is designed for high heat only, necessitating a custom designed 900-degree oven. This time-honoured technique uniquely roasts the toppings from the top down, while preventing the underside from being overcooked, resulting in an unrivalled crust that is both crispy and mouth-wateringly soft. It’s the pride and joy of owner Michael Parker, who encourages customers to fold the pizza in half or even eat it with a knife and fork, as they do in the southern regions of Italy.

Beyond pizza, the menu focuses on simple classics like the roasted chicken and braised wagyu, seared then roasted to perfection in the deck oven. A variety of antipasti is also on offer, always locally sourced, and always striving to be delicious yet unpretentious.

On tap are a range of perfectly chilled local craft beers, cider and wines as well as a selection of refreshing Italian cocktails. The short and punchy wine list has been designed by the in-house sommelier and features a balance of BC and Italian wines available by the bottle and the glass. The launch of Sprezzatura represents a homecoming for Parker, whose 26 years in the restaurant business have recently come full circle – from his early days at Il Giardino to the top gastropubs of London and finally a sojourn to Positano, Italy, where he was inspired by a visit to the famed Costantino’s.

“That trip was where I fell in love with Italian food,” Parker recalls. “It was a family-run restaurant with no frills, just great locally sourced food. And the room was beautifully put together without calling attention to itself. That’s the experience we want to recreate here in Vancouver.”