Gotham Steakhouse Set for Mother’s Day With Special Takeout Menu

the GOODS from Gotham Steakhouse & Bar

Vancouver, BC | Gotham Steakhouse has finalized its menu for Mother’s Day with four courses of refined indulgence. The feast is suitable for a family of four and costs $380. Please pre-order by Thursday, May 7th via our website or phone 604.605.8282. Pick-up is available on Sunday from 3 to 8PM.

ABOUT GOTHAM STEAKHOUSE & BAR | Situated in a 1930s heritage building in the heart of Vancouver’s downtown core, Gotham Steakhouse & Bar has been one of the city’s leading dining destinations for more than 20 years. An American-style steakhouse that blends classic and contemporary culinary traditions, Gotham specializes in the finest prime-grade beef, locally sourced fish and seafood from the Pacific Coast, fresh and creative vegetable dishes, and decadent desserts for a sweet finish. At the bar, Gotham offers an array of handcrafted signature cocktails – in both classic and signature varieties – alongside an award-winning wine list and an expertly curated whiskey collection designed to complement the menu. With a luxurious Art Deco-inspired interior, live entertainment throughout the week, and an unparalleled level of hospitality, Gotham has earned its place as one of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s dining scene.