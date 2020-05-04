Community News / Downtown

Gotham Steakhouse Set for Mother’s Day With Special Takeout Menu

Portrait

the GOODS from Gotham Steakhouse & Bar

Vancouver, BC | Gotham Steakhouse has finalized its menu for Mother’s Day with four courses of refined indulgence. The feast is suitable for a family of four and costs $380. Please pre-order by Thursday, May 7th via our website or phone 604.605.8282. Pick-up is available on Sunday from 3 to 8PM.

ABOUT GOTHAM STEAKHOUSE & BAR | Situated in a 1930s heritage building in the heart of Vancouver’s downtown core, Gotham Steakhouse & Bar has been one of the city’s leading dining destinations for more than 20 years. An American-style steakhouse that blends classic and contemporary culinary traditions, Gotham specializes in the finest prime-grade beef, locally sourced fish and seafood from the Pacific Coast, fresh and creative vegetable dishes, and decadent desserts for a sweet finish. At the bar, Gotham offers an array of handcrafted signature cocktails – in both classic and signature varieties – alongside an award-winning wine list and an expertly curated whiskey collection designed to complement the menu. With a luxurious Art Deco-inspired interior, live entertainment throughout the week, and an unparalleled level of hospitality, Gotham has earned its place as one of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s dining scene.

Gotham Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
615 Seymour St. | 604-605-8282 | WEBSITE
