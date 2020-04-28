Community News / Downtown

Legendary Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar Launches ‘Hy’s At Home’ Take-Out Menu

The GOODS from Hy’s Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver diners can now re-create an authentic steakhouse experience at home as the city’s esteemed Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar reopens with a brand new take-out service launching Tuesday, April 28th in Vancouver and Friday, May 1st in Whistler.

Inspired by the timeless cuisine of Hy’s, the new ‘Hy’s At Home’ menu will offer diners a range of prime Canadian beef and seafood entrees, delicious sides and accompaniments, and decadent desserts. The upscale take-out service includes fully cooked ready-to-eat items in addition to gourmet meal kits that come with step-by-step instructions for grilling and assembling at home. To add an additional touch, guests can add a bottle of wine, beer or other beverages to their order.

Diners who have been missing the restaurant’s iconic dishes will now able to pick up Hy’s famous foil-wrapped cheese toast to bake at home and recreate Hy’s signature tableside Caesar salad in theatrical fashion at their own dining room table.

In celebration of the launch of the new ‘Hy’s at Home’ menu, the iconic steakhouse will be offering guests 20 percent off regular food menu prices for a limited time period. Take-out meals can be customized for singles, couples and families with orders easily placed online with contactless payment and touchless pick-up at the restaurant from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Highlights from the ‘Hy’s at Home’ menu include: Canadian Prime steaks (aged for a minimum of 28 days) in a variety of premium cuts; slow-roasted chicken, and a grill-at-home BBQ dinner for two featuring a choice of steaks, sides and desserts. And for a truly gastronomic family meal, the 5lb Prime Rib Dinner for 4-6ppl comes complete with roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, and apple crumble with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

All tips received on takeout orders will be donated to Greater Vancouver Food Bank. The ‘Hy’s at Home’ menu will be available for pick-up at the restaurant at 637 Hornby Street starting Tuesday April 28 and in Whistler at 4308 Main Street starting Friday, May 1. All orders may be placed at https://hyssteakhouse.com.

637 Hornby Street | 604-683-7671 | WEBSITE


