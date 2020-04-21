Chambar Launches Food Coalition, Readies for Virtual ‘Earth Day’ Candlelight Dinner Celebration

The GOODS from Chambar

Vancouver, BC | Early this month we reached out to see if you would contribute to our Monday Meals program. This initially began when we couldn’t let food go to waste after closure, turning it into 200 meals for people at Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Through your generous donations to our website, we increased meals delivered to 600 per week, and added on locations we could provide no contact delivery, including frontline healthcare workers.

What we came to discover however, was the immense need for meals and the inefficiencies of multiple agencies trying to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. In the last two weeks we connected with agencies of the Greater Vancouver Foodbank, the City of Vancouver COVID-19 Emergency Response team, and others. Meal needs are now being consolidated and local restaurants committed to using local food will produce meals for our most vulnerable citizens who are risking their health to search for food.

Join us this coming Wednesday to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day with a virtual candlelight dinner and evening of entertainment brought to you by the agency that produces Dinner en Blanc. We will officially launch the Food Coalition, inspired by transitioning from a market economy to a giving economy. Please contribute to those less fortunate than us.

CHAMBAR TAKE OUT & DELIVERY

Order Take Out for tonight, and stock your freezer for another night. Enjoy weekly home deliveries of our easy ‘Heat & Eat’ meals, and healthy Broths. Our Sommelier and Bar Manager have made thoughtful wine & Belgian beer selections too!