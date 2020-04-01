Strange Fellows Brewing Launches Delivery Service for Vancouver Beer Lovers

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | These Strange times deserve extraordinary measures and as such Vancouver residents can enjoy Strange Fellows bottles

and cans delivered right to their front door.

DETAILS:

– We will deliver to Downtown Vancouver, Kitsilano/West Point Grey, East Vancouver and South Vancouver

– Place orders before 11am for SAME DAY DELIVERY!!

– Delivered to your door 6 days a week (Monday-Saturday) 12-6pm

– Upon order, you will receive a confirmation email with the total cost and rough delivery time.

– Minimum order is $38 *before taxes and delivery

– $5.00 delivery charge applied to all orders

RULES:

– You must be of legal drinking age (19) and two pieces of ID, including one government-issued photo ID, at the time of delivery

– You must accept delivery in person

– Payment can be made with Credit Card online upon receipt of the invoice or by Credit Card/Debit at the door at the time of delivery (NO CASH)

– For the health and safety of our staff and community, we are unable to deliver to households that are in quarantine due to illness

While we can’t at this time look our fellows in the eye to toast their good health, we can do so from afar! We hope you and yours are staying home & keeping well. Thank-you for your support!