Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Launches New ‘BLVD Provisions’ Take-Out Program

GOODS from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar launches a new product line to take home, BLVD Provisions, which presents an array of thoughtfully prepared items that are affordable, convenient and of the highest quality. Executive Chef of Signature Restaurants Alex Chen has carefully curated a line of items to nourish much more than the body, “In these disconnected times, food is still a way we can connect and nourish our souls,” shares Chen.

BLVD Provisions not only provides patrons with exceptional cuisine to enjoy at home but allows Chen to keep some of his employees working, “We love feeding people, but this is about more, it’s about community,” he shares. Employees of the hospitality industry have recently been hard hit with layoffs, reduced operations and business closures. Boulevard employees will have access to the offerings at cost, along with basics such as eggs and milk. Furthermore, front line employees are eligible for a 25% discount. With each order Boulevard will donate $2 to the Vancouver Food Bank, shoppers will also have the opportunity to make a personal donation to the food bank or to purchase a meal for an unemployed restaurant worker.

BLVD Provisions offers individual items for sale as well as Provision Packs – carefully curated packages designed for up to a week of dining. The options are created to appeal to both those that love to cook and also those who prefer to leave it to Chef. A decadent Japanese Wagyu Galbi Sausage will surely add to the at-home cook’s arsenal, while packs of sous vide cooked chicken breasts provide convenient nutrition. Shoppers will find a mix of items to enhance their meals, as well as ready to eat options like a homestyle Chicken Cacciatore that feeds four people for $30.

Provision Packs designed to supplement customers for longer periods feature collections of house made soups, sauces and sides to accompany a mix of premium proteins, which include Prime New York Striploin, Wild Ling Cod and Wild Coho Salmon. All items are vacuum-sealed for convenient storage or freezing. Provision Packs are available for $165 (12 portions of protein) and $85 (6 portions of protein). Also included are ready to eat meals, a selection of sides and vegetables and of course the much beloved Boulevard Corn Bread.

Through the program, Boulevard will also be offering a selection of wine, beer and spirits for pick up. JP Potters, General Manager and Sommelier whose pairings have long been trusted by regular patrons offers his selections to pair with orders. The unique offering comes a time when traditional dining and encounters with restaurant staff has come to a halt “we miss providing this service, and the grocery store doesn’t offer wine pairings” shares Potters.

The team at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar remains dedicated to quality and guest experience. Potters, an internationally experienced industry veteran, believes the current crisis is the biggest challenge the industry has seen, “We all are adjusting and adapting. As long as we can safely operate, we’ll create exceptional experiences and spread good faith throughout the community,” he explains. As the world adapts and relationships with food are re-evaluated, BLVD Provisions will provide a much-needed outlet, “During these uncertain times, it is important to have something that brings some fun into daily life. We want to provide an opportunity to have a Boulevard experience at home – something different from the restaurant – something more comforting and accessible. That’s what we all need right now,” shares Roger Ma, Executive Chef.

BLVD Provisions launches today, orders can be placed immediately on Tock and later this week through the Boulevard website. Orders will be available for pick up only at this time with delivery service to follow. Shoppers will be notified their purchase is ready for pick up with a text message. At this time, orders may only be picked up at the restaurant Monday – Saturday, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Like Ma, Chen also won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown in 2018 and was the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail. Boulevard welcomes guests for breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour and late-night service seven days a week, as well as brunch on weekends.