Chambar Launches New Take-Out Operation

Portrait

The GOODS from Chambar

Vancouver, BC | It is with a heavy heart that we close our doors. For the near future we are no longer the physical gathering place for romance, revelry, and celebrations, however we’re still providing shared sustenance.

To keep the restaurant industry alive, we need to ensure our local food supply chain doesn’t collapse. Please order Take Out from us starting today. We are currently transforming our kitchen to provide prepared meals for home delivery, which is launching soon.

VIEW THE TAKE-OUT MENU

Purchasing gifts cards from your favourite restaurant may be the difference of making it through these challenging times.

From our family to yours, we send our love and appreciation for your support.

Chambar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
568 Beatty St. | 604-879-7119
