The Cascade Room is Seeking a New General Manager

The Goods from The Cascade Room

Vancouver, BC | We’re looking for a new General Manager to help lead our crew at The Cascade Room! We’re a vibrant and well-established gastro-lounge and cocktail bar nestled in the heart of the Main Street area with a focus on providing exceptional dining experiences and crafting innovative cocktails.

As the General Manager of The Cascade Room, you will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the restaurant’s operations, ensuring the highest standards of service, and fostering a positive work environment. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years of management experience in the hospitality industry, with a strong background in food and cocktail creation.

This is an exciting opportunity for a dynamic leader who is passionate about hospitality and dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Key Responsibilities:

* Provide leadership and direction to the restaurant team, including hiring, training, and performance management.

* Oversee daily service operations, including scheduling, inventory management, and quality control.

* Develop and implement strategies to drive revenue growth and enhance profitability.

* Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations and uphold cleanliness standards.

* Foster a positive and inclusive work environment, promoting teamwork and collaboration.

* Cultivate relationships with suppliers, vendors, and industry partners.

* Act as a brand ambassador, representing The Cascade Room within the local community and beyond.

* Stay informed about industry trends and best practices, continuously seeking opportunities for innovation and improvement.

Qualifications:

* Minimum of 2-3 years of management experience in the hospitality industry, preferably in a similar style restaurant or cocktail bar environment.

* Strong knowledge of food and cocktail creation, with a passion for culinary and mixology trends.

* Excellent leadership and communication skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire a diverse team.

* Proven track record of driving results, achieving targets, and exceeding guest expectations.

* Detail-oriented with strong organizational and problem-solving abilities.

* Flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends, and holidays, as required.

* Valid Food Safe and Serving It Right certifications, or willingness to obtain them.

Benefits:

* Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.

* Health and wellness benefits package.

* Opportunities for professional development and career advancement.

* A supportive and collaborative work environment.

* Staff discounts on food and beverage.

If you are a dynamic leader with a passion for hospitality and a drive for excellence, we invite you to apply for the General Manager position at The Cascade Room. Join our team and be part of creating memorable experiences for our guests in one of Vancouver’s most exciting dining destinations.

To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your qualifications and relevant experience to Co-Owner Nigel Pike at [email protected].

We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our team; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.